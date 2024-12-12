Now you can smell like a dive bar thanks to Miller High Life

Ever wanted to take that dive bar smell with you? Now you can, on behalf of Miller High Life. The mega beer brand has released a perfume modeled after your favorite watering hole.

Dubbed Dive Bar-Fume, the fragrance is meant to mimic all those wonderful elements that magically come together in the well-worn bars we love. Notes of cedar, patchouli, sea salt, and more are inspired by dive bar commonalities such as French fries and old barstools.

The limited run of perfume came and went earlier this month but given the popularity, may return soon. Housed in a glitzy gold canister, the fragrance would make for a great White Elephant gift. More info can be found here.

It’s not a shocking move be the brand, one that’s remained ever-relevant and beloved by everybody from chefs to hipsters. Miller High Life has all kinds of merch these days, much of it holiday themed.

The Champagne of Beers did land on our list of best inexpensive beers, what with its refreshing taste and timeless label. It’s not a beer that’s going to blow you away, but it is a solid choice. Even better, the beer works great as one half of a boilermaker.

If you miss out on the fragrance release, you can always just go to your favorite dive bar and sponge it up with an old jacket or shirt. That smell tends to stick around on garments for quite a while.

Stay informed on all things beer at The Manual. We’ve got the latest and greatest, from new Sierra Nevada beers to a collaborative non-alcoholic beer.