Athletic Brewing and Food52 issue collaborative beer

The latest in a long line of drinks industry collaborations involves Athletic Brewing Co. and Food52. The two companies have partnered to release Host & Toast, a non-alcoholic beer crafted in the style of a Belgian white.

Teaming up is the nation’s leading NA beer producer and Food52, a kitchen and home brand. The beer boasts a citrus profile, with notes of pepper and sips great on its own or blended into a mocktail.

Host & Toast is made with Meyer lemon, lemon and orange peel, grains of paradise, and pink peppercorns. The resulting beer is crisp, light, and a little herbal. And the festive label doesn’t hurt, especially as we sink into the holiday season and gather with family and friends.

Coming it at just 70 calories, it’s a beer you won’t fill up on as you prepare the holiday meal (nor will you get a hangover). According to the brewery, the collaboration is a toast to effortless entertaining. Given Athletic’s surge as of late, we’re guessing the beer will capture a few more fans or those just curious about the near beer realm.

Athletic Brewing helped create the non-alcoholic beer renaissance, a company that only launched in 2018 (but feels like it has been around forever). It helped spearhead a movement that now has more player than ever, not to mention good-tasting options that actually resemble traditional beer styles. The B-Corp is now one of the top 20 breweries in terms of production size in the U.S.

Thirsty for more? Know your stuff by way of our beer terminology guide. You can wow your pals at your next holiday gathering.