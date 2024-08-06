 Skip to main content
London soccer club Arsenal teams up with non-alcoholic beer brand Athletic Brewing

Athletic Brewing Company's Run Wild IPA will be available at Arsenal's home stadium

In just a couple of weeks, the English Premier League will return and the big names of English football will be back on the pitch. Before kickoff, London team Arsenal have announced a new drinks partner — and it’s a non-alcoholic beer brand.

There’s more and more interest in non-alcoholic and low-alcohol options as many people are looking to enjoy a drink without the booze. The U.S. brand Athletic Brewing Company has had great success as a non-alcoholic brewery in its home country, and now it is moving into the U.K. as well.

“As we continue to grow our footprint in the UK, we’re honored to partner with Arsenal, an institution synonymous with not just English football, but the sport on a global stage,” said Bill Shufelt, Co-Founder and CEO of Athletic. “Football is a sport that is a catalyst for community building, with fandom being passed down from one generation to the next. Our international footprint is expanding, and alcohol moderation is sweeping the globe, specifically among the next generation of consumers. This partnership represents an exciting milestone in our journey to revolutionize the way the world drinks. Whether supporters are enjoying an Athletic at home, at the local pub, or on the concourse at Emirates Stadium, we’re excited to be a part of Arsenal matchdays this season.”

The brewery’s Run Wild IPA will be available at Arsenal’s home stadium, and samples will be handed out to tempt drinkers to try out something new. The promotion aims to capture not only fans of the men’s team, but also fans of the increasingly visible women’s team as well.

“One aspect of this partnership that truly excites us is its inclusion of both the men’s and women’s teams,” said Shufelt. “With Arsenal Women making Emirates Stadium their new main home this season, we’re thrilled to be part of the matchday experience for all the team’s supporters by serving our brews throughout the stadium. The popularity of women’s sports has arrived and is here to stay, and the passion for the women’s team is evident by the attendance records they have set.”

