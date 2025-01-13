 Skip to main content
Check out the new pseudo beer creation from Partake Brewing

A refreshing and tropical hop-infused drink

One of the more prominent non-alcoholic breweries has a new release for the masses. Partake Brewing, based in Canada, just dropped a sparkling water infused with hops. Called Hop Twist, the NA drink features two hop varieties in Citra and Mosaic.

More like a sparkling water, the drink is fruit driven and features hops that are not so much bitter as citrusy. The resulting drink is clean and thirst-quenching, an ideal sipper for happy hour without the hangover. A slim beverage, Hop Twist contains zero calories, carbs, or sugar.

“Hop Twist is more than just a sparkling water—it’s a true hop water, designed to bring this craft ingredient to life in new ways,” says Sara Ross, vice president of marketing for the brand. “This launch embodies Partake’s drive for innovation to create beverages that fit every lifestyle and every moment. Whether you’re a hop enthusiast or just looking for a vibrant, alcohol-free option, Hop Twist is here to redefine what’s possible in the world of non-alcoholic beverages.”

That said, the appeal goes beyond just beer drinkers. This is one for those who like soda, lemon water, or just something refreshing beyond H2o when thirst sets in. Beer drinkers too will be satisfied, as the hop elements are integrated nicely.

Hop Twist officially dropped on January 9th and is available at major retailers like Total Wine & More, all over Canada and the United States. Partake Brewing started in 2017 and has since become one of the most recognizezd near beer makers in North America.

Check out our related beer news content. We have the latest on everything from NA beer and sports to new releases from Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Cheers.

