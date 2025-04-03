 Skip to main content
Elysian Brewing releases Phaze Dust IPA beer

A big hazy IPA from a PNW producer

By
Phaze Dust IPA.
Elysian Brewing

Seattle-based Elysian Brewing is staying in the lane of craft IPA beer with its latest offering. The brewery just released Phaze Dust IPA, a heavy-hitting hazy. It follows Elysian’s other sibling beers, the Space Dust IPA and Juice Dust Juicy IPA.

It’s yet another IPA with a big personality from the Pacific Northwest brewery. Space Dust started the trend back in 2012 and it has done on to become one of the best-selling IPAs in the nation. Phaze Dust comes in a vibrant can outfitted with a giant cartoon hop on it.

Space Dust trio.
Elysian Brewing

“With each innovation in the Space Dust Series, we strive to create an IPA that is worthy of the Dust name, while being bold enough to stand on its own. Phaze Dust Hazy IPA does just that with its soft mouthfeel and sweet notes of candied peach, mango and tangerine,” says Brittney Hicks, Space Dust brand director.

At 8.2% ABV, this is no light beer. But it is balanced, calling on hop varieties like Amarillo, Chinook, Citra, and more. There are even cryo hops in the mix, a new type you can add to your craft beer terminology. Essentially, these hops are more concentrated, offering added intensity in terms of aroma and flavor.

Elysian Brewing was born in 1995 in the Emerald City. Since, it’s grown significantly and was acquired by AB-InBev in 2015. The label is known for its IPAs but also producers styles like Extra Special Bitters and oatmeal stouts.

Stay informed about all things beer. We’ve got news on non-alcoholic beers and features on smoothie sour beers. If you’re thirsty, The Manual is for you.

