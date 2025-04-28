 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Allagash Brewing debuts Hearts of Pine collaboration beer

By
Allagash Kickabout Lager.
Allagash Brewing

Allagash Brewing has teamed up with a local soccer team to create a special beer. The release, named Kickabout Lager, is the result of a partnership with the Portland Hearts of Pine, Maine’s pro soccer club. The label, a stalwart in the craft beer movement, is the official brewery partner of the team.

Allagash Kickabout Lager.
Allagash Brewing
Recommended Videos

A 5% ABV lager, the beer is made with some wheat in the grain bill. It borrows its name from a term soccer players like to use to describe an informal game. Fans can get the beer at FItzpatrick Stadium where the Hearts of Pine play, and Allagash’s Portland tasting room, where it’s availably in can and on draft.

Related

Portland Hearts of Pine kick off their season with a home opener on May 4th. Allagash is celebrating with a preview party at the tasting room on May 2nd. Easy drinking, the balanced Kickabout Lager offers a bit of citrus on the palate. The brand refers to the beer as a pilsner-like lager; light, bright, and refreshing.

A true collaboration, Kickabout Lager came about after some sampling and trials between the brewery and club supporters. It’s been a busy spell for the Maine brewery. An Allagash satellite location is set to open this summer in nearby Scarborough.

The beer touts the team colors as well as crest. It’s a celebration of community and sport. The Hearts of Pine was established in fall of 2023, competing in the USL League One. More info about Kickabout Lager can be found here.

At The Manual, we’re big fans of craft beer and footy. Check out our related stories on Arsenal Football Club and the best summer beers.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Firestone Walker drops fitting beer on Earth Day
A lager for the earth, made sustainably
Firestone Walker Sunglider.

A significant west coast brewery has released an appropriate beer today. Firestone Walker has dropped Sunglider, a Helles-style lager made in the label's solar-powered Propagator brewery. The sustainably-made beer comes on Earth Day no less.

The beer looks like sunshine in the glass. It's a clean beer, coming in at 5% ABV with a nice straw hue. It's made with Atlas malt, a six-row barley. Even cooler, it's grown just down the street from the brewery by a local farmer.

Read more
Dekáf’s new Mizudashi cold brew line is bold without caffeine
Slow dripped with a Japanese cold brew concentrate
Dekáf Cold brew concentrate

Dekáf Coffee Roasters, a premium decaf-only roaster based in Salem, MA, continues to define the decaf coffee drinking experience with a new launch. The brand has officially launched its first-ever line of Mizudashi Cold Brew Concentrates, a collection of small-batch, Japanese-style cold brews. These cold brew coffee concentrates were created with the same intentional roasting practices and quality sourcing that define the brand’s growing reputation.
The Mizudashi release features four cold brew concentrate offerings derived from the brand’s best sellers:

Split Pulse (Half-Caffeine) – Ripe pomelo, toffee, vanilla bean

Read more
What is single-origin coffee? The unique advantages of drinking this brew
What to look for when shopping for single origin coffee
Person roasting coffee beans in a wok

If you read the label on your coffee bag long enough (and if you haven't read the label on your coffee bag, you really should), you'll find dozens of different terms that make up what I like to call "coffee lingo." Single-origin coffee is one term you'll want to understand. This coffee term is used only for coffee beans that are sourced from one single location (or origin, as the name implies). Drinking single-origin coffee delivers distinctive flavors, allowing coffee enthusiasts to connect more closely with their coffee. From traceability to complex flavor profiles, here's what makes single-origin coffee unique and some advantages to consider.
What is single-origin coffee?

Clay Parker, SVP of Commodities at Westrock Coffee (the world's largest manufacturer of private-label coffee and tea), shared his thoughts and expertise on this unique type of coffee. According to Parker, "Single-origin coffee is sourced from a single geographic area, which can be a single country, a defined region, or a single farm or cooperative. These beans typically share a similar taste profile that is influenced by the characteristics of the origin from which they are sourced."

Read more