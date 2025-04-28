Allagash Brewing debuts Hearts of Pine collaboration beer

Allagash Brewing has teamed up with a local soccer team to create a special beer. The release, named Kickabout Lager, is the result of a partnership with the Portland Hearts of Pine, Maine’s pro soccer club. The label, a stalwart in the craft beer movement, is the official brewery partner of the team.

A 5% ABV lager, the beer is made with some wheat in the grain bill. It borrows its name from a term soccer players like to use to describe an informal game. Fans can get the beer at FItzpatrick Stadium where the Hearts of Pine play, and Allagash’s Portland tasting room, where it’s availably in can and on draft.

Portland Hearts of Pine kick off their season with a home opener on May 4th. Allagash is celebrating with a preview party at the tasting room on May 2nd. Easy drinking, the balanced Kickabout Lager offers a bit of citrus on the palate. The brand refers to the beer as a pilsner-like lager; light, bright, and refreshing.

A true collaboration, Kickabout Lager came about after some sampling and trials between the brewery and club supporters. It’s been a busy spell for the Maine brewery. An Allagash satellite location is set to open this summer in nearby Scarborough.

The beer touts the team colors as well as crest. It’s a celebration of community and sport. The Hearts of Pine was established in fall of 2023, competing in the USL League One. More info about Kickabout Lager can be found here.

