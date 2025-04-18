Allagash is expanding its craft beer footprint in Maine

One of the nation’s leaders of the craft beer movement is expanding. Allagash Beer Company is set to open a satellite spot in Scarborough, just a short drive from the label’s Portland, Maine headquarters. The new digs will open this summer and will include everything from award-winning beers to bites and cocktails.

The brewery has become a major player not just in Maine but the nation at large. Founded in 1995, the brand is perhaps most famous for its Belgian wit beer otherwise known as Allagash White. In 2019, Allagash became a certified B Corporation.

“For 30 years, Portland has been and will always be our home, but we’re excited to reach even more of the Maine community in this new space, as well as folks visiting Maine, by bringing the Allagash experience to Scarborough,” said Rob Tod, founder of Allagash Brewing Company.

The plan originally went down in 2022. That’s when the brewery purchased the land. The new spot will be located in The Downs, the state’s largest mixed-use development.

“We’re creating a space that can be a community hub for families, our friends in The Downs, and Scarborough as a whole,” said Emily Wallace, director of hospitality at Allagash. “Much of our staff lives in Scarborough or spends time there with the abundance of beautiful beaches and hikes nearby. We can’t wait to bring our award-winning experience to Scarborough this summer,” Wallace said.

