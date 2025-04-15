 Skip to main content
Honey beer is here in time for spring

Lone Tree Honey Lager.
Lone Tree Brewing

Lone Tree Brewing has released Honey Lager, a toast to springtime. The Colorado brewery is counting on local honey to add a little flair to its popular seasonal ale. It’s yet another intriguing offering from a decidedly cool Denver drinks scene.

What’s in the can? A beer made with a handful of malt varieties along with Colorado honey and jasmine rice. There’s a honeycomb element to the beer, rounded out by a nice malt character and crisp build.

Beer next to sunglasses
Drew Beamer / Unsplash
“This beer signals a fresh start to the spring season for us,” says Lone Tree director of brewhouse operations Jerry Siote. “It’s a delicate dance when incorporating the local honey at the right stage of fermentation to get a finished product that’s not overly sweet, but still carries the essential aroma and flavor qualities of the honey itself. The Jasmine rice comprises more than 30% of the overall grain bill, and lends a very soft, vanilla-like profile that increases drinkability of the beer. It’s an extremely balanced lager, and it’s something we’ve been excited to share with the market for a while now.”

Honey is no stranger to the drinks world. It’s the source of mead, one of the oldest drinks on the planet, and has featured in a number of beers and great cocktail recipes over the years. The floral quality of the stuff very much reminds of spring.

Honey Lager can be found on draft in the Colorado area and in cans in retail markets both in The Centennial State and Kansas. Lone Tree Brewing Co. is based in the namesake town in the south metro area of Denver. It started in 2011 and remains a highly-esteemed label within a crowded Colorado beer culture.

Like something sweet? Try honey and coffee. It’s a better combination than you might have imagined.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
