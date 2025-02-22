Coffee with honey: A sweet twist or a bitter mismatch?

I’m a long-time coffee drinker, yet the thought of drinking coffee with honey never occurred to me. I immediately associate this sweet and viscous substance with tea when I think of honey. I frequently sweeten my nighttime tea with manuka honey, which offers dozens of amazing health benefits. Yet the concept of putting honey in my coffee never occurred to me.
While tea and honey are a common food pairing, can coffee also be sweetened with honey? After all, both are warm beverages that serve as the perfect environment for honey to melt in. The concept of coffee with honey intrigues me, so I set out to learn everything I could about this interesting coffee and sweetener pairing. Here’s what to know about using honey to sweeten your coffee.
Pros of sweetening coffee with honey
To learn about the advantages of sweetening coffee with honey, I spoke to California Master Beekeeper and founder of Swarmed, Mateo Kaiser.
Honey elevates coffee flavors
According to Kaiser, one of the most significant benefits of sweetening coffee with honey is its flavor complexity. “Unlike sugar, which is purely sweet, honey carries unique tasting notes influenced by the flowers bees forage on,” says Kaiser.
“Ordinary honey in the U.S. includes clover, wildflower, orange blossom, and buckwheat. Clover honey is mild and versatile, blending well with most coffees. Wildflower honey offers subtle floral and herbal notes that pair beautifully with medium roast coffees. Orange blossom honey, with its bright, citrusy character, enhances lighter roasts, while dark, malty buckwheat honey brings depth to espresso or dark roast coffees. If you’re looking for a natural way to add to your coffee’s flavor profile, experimenting with these varieties can be really sweet”, he shares.
Hearing Kaiser’s insight on which roasts to pair with which different types of honey got me even more intrigued to see how sweetening my coffee with honey could elevate the flavors.
Health benefits
Beyond flavor enhancements, adding honey to sweeten your coffee could also offer health benefits. Jack Savage, Founder & CEO of Everyday Dose Coffee, shared, “Honey is naturally anti-inflammatory and packed with antioxidants, making it a much healthier option than artificial sweeteners or chemicals. Just be mindful not to overheat [your honey]; keeping it below 140°F preserves its benefits. For the best results, mix it into warm drinks.”
Research supports Savage’s claims, too, such as in this study, where researchers explored the antioxidants in honey, such as phenolic acids and flavonoids, that can help reduce oxidative stress in the body. The anti-inflammatory effects of coffee itself, combined with the potential for honey to reduce inflammation, could make for the perfect pairing to fight inflammation by drinking coffee with honey. Other research studies have found that buckwheat honey may offer more anti-inflammatory benefits.
The potential health benefits of honey also extend beyond its anti-inflammatory properties. Honey can provide a healthy energy boost due to its carbohydrate content. It contains a healthy dose of essential vitamins and minerals such as Calcium, Vitamin C, and various B vitamins.
Cons of sweetening coffee with honey
Before you go dumping honey into your morning cup of Joe, it’s also important to acknowledge that sweetening coffee with honey has its drawbacks, too.