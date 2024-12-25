The best medium roast coffee beans for a perfectly balanced cup

Table of Contents Table of Contents La Colombe Nizza Medium Roast Coffee Bones Coffee Company Breakfast Blend Stumptown Coffee Hair Bender Coffee Heady Cup Coffee Roasters Medium Roast Volcanica Coffee Costa Rica Peaberry Coffee Peet’s Coffee Organic Alameda Coffee Blend Lavazza Dolcevita Classico Medium Roast Coffee

Medium roast coffee is an all-around favorite among coffee lovers. It offers a balanced cup with a well-rounded flavor. With a smooth and mellow taste, medium roast coffee is also great for brewing in various ways, such as traditional drip and pour-over coffee. Try these best medium roast coffee brands for a well-rounded cup of joe in every brew. These best medium roast coffee brands deliver quality, freshness, and taste in every cup.

La Colombe Nizza Medium Roast Coffee

La Colombe’s best-selling medium roast, the Nizza roast, is a favorite for any brew type. Available in whole bean and ground coffee bags, this blend contains coffee beans from Brazil, Colombia, Nicaragua, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Nizza coffee roast is named after the city of Nice, France, the hometown of the co-founder of La Colombe. The city of Nice is home to some of the best honey in the world, which inspired this honey-sweet, medium roast coffee. This medium roast coffee is available in 1-pound, 1.5-pound, 2-pound, or 5-pound bags. You can also enjoy this delicious blend at La Colombe’s various coffee shop locations and brewed at home.

Specifications Sweet and nutty notes Available in whole bean and ground coffee

Bones Coffee Company Breakfast Blend

Bones Coffee Company’s Breakfast Blend is the perfect medium roast coffee to start your day on the right note. This full-bodied java is packed with exotic flavors to jolt your taste buds awake. Each cup contains smooth notes of indulgent chocolate, soothing honey, and dried fruit with a balanced flavor.

Expertly roasted in small batches to bring out the best in every bean, Bones Coffee Company delivers excellent value and quality in each bag of this medium roast coffee. The Breakfast Blend is available in bagged and whole-bean coffee bags and in K-Cup form to use with single-serve coffee brewers.

Specifications Sourced from Central and South America Notes of dark chocolate, dried fruit, and honey

Stumptown Coffee Hair Bender Coffee

Another best medium roast coffee is Stumptown Coffee Roasters’ Hair Bender blend, the brand’s most celebrated blend. This sweet and balanced medium roast coffee shines no matter how you brew it. Featuring a mix of coffees from Latin America, Indonesia, and Africa, each sip has a complex yet balanced flavor profile with notes of sweet citrus, dark chocolate, and raisin.

The “Hair Bender” coffee blend gets its unique name from a long-shuttered beauty parlor home to the first Stumptown cafe. This roast is a best seller for home brews and the go-to blend in all of the company’s cafe locations.

Hair Bender

Specifications Available in 12-ounce and 5-pound bags Notes of raisin, citrus, and dark chocolate

Heady Cup Coffee Roasters Medium Roast

The fun, vibrant packaging of Heady Cup Coffee Roaster’s Flo Roast is enough to intrigue any coffee lover. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, this medium roast blend features a round-bodied, Colombian-dominant blend crossed with offerings from Brazil and Guatemala. Each cup of coffee from the Flo Roast has a mellow acidity with notes of fruit, nut, and cocoa flavors. The popular Flo Roast is one of three of the brand’s Signature Blends, crafted to bring together unique flavors and balanced profiles for any coffee lover’s palate.

Specifications Available in five ground settings (whole bean, drip, espresso, pour over, and French press) 12-ounce or 5-pound bags

Volcanica Coffee Costa Rica Peaberry Coffee

Volcanica’s Costa Rica Peaberry Coffee is the perfect medium roast coffee blend for the right balance of intensity and flavor. Sourced from the Tarrazu region near San Marcos, regarded as producing the highest-quality coffees in Costa Rica, this medium-roasted blend is unmatched in quality. Peaberry coffee beans are known for having a rich flavor, found in only 5% of coffee crops and removed through a manual extraction process.

Each cup features notes of honey, lemon, and almond, with a unique smooth flavor. Additionally, the Volcanica Costa Rica Peaberry Coffee blend is Kosher certified and Rainforest Alliance Certified.

Specifications Grown at an altitude of about 5,200 feet Notes of lemon, almond, and honey

Peet’s Coffee Organic Alameda Coffee Blend

For the coffee drinker who prefers Organic-certified beans, Peet’s Organic Alameda Morning Coffee delivers. This popular medium roast coffee blend is made with coffees from the best-growing region on earth: Ethiopia, for aroma— floral and citric; Sumatra, for body — heavy and earthy; Colombia, for acidity — lively and sweet; and Honduras, for sweetness — cocoa and dulce de leche. Every order of this coffee is perfectly consistent, making this best medium roast blend a classic go-to favorite.

Specifications Available in four ground types Floral, cocoa, and dulce de leche flavor notes

Lavazza Dolcevita Classico Medium Roast Coffee

Lavazza’s Dolcevite Classico medium roast coffee recently received a package makeover, but the insides of each bag remain the same. This 12-ounce bag of whole-bean medium brew coffee captures the Italian spirit and is ideal for use with traditional drip coffee makers. Made from a blend of Arabica and Robusta beans from South America and Africa, each cup of this blend is brewed to perfection.