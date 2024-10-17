 Skip to main content
CUCKOO releases a new coffee brewer for solo coffee drinkers

Choose your preferred type of brew

By
CUCKOO maker
CUCKOO

CUCKOO has recently launched another innovative kitchen device, making its way into the coffee-maker industry. The brand, more known for its other kitchen tools like breadmakers and blenders, has now released the CUCKOO’s K-Cup Single Serve Coffee Maker. This exciting release offers a versatile coffee maker, directly bringing a premium café experience into your home or office.

Designed in South Korea, this coffee maker’s 3-in-1 functionality sets it apart from other single-serve brewers on the market. Ideal for solo coffee drinkers who like to make only one cup at a time, this coffee maker is compatible with K-cups, regular coffee grounds, and loose-leaf tea. This innovative design gives you more flexibility in new ways to brew coffee using only one device. With the inclusion of capsule or ground coffee adaptors, users enjoy a more customized brewing experience.

The K-Cup Single Serve Coffee Maker now features a sleek, clean design and a compact 5.5″ width, making it easy to integrate into tight kitchen spaces. Additionally, the large capacity 1.2L removable water reservoir eliminates the need for frequent refills and features a removable design for easy cleaning. The advanced technology within this coffee maker also features a self-cleaning feature to help ensure you get the best coffee brew possible.

This single-serve brewer, priced at $89.99 in the U.S., can now be purchased from CUCKOO’s website. Whether you prefer to grind your coffee beans to use in this maker or use convenient K-cups, CUCKOO’s new release delivers a great option that both tea and coffee lovers can enjoy.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an experienced writing contributor in the food, drinks, health, fitness, and travel niches. She holds a B.S. in…
