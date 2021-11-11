Keurigs and other single-serve coffee machines offer coffee lovers a simple and convenient way to brew up the perfect amount of coffee to fill your insulated travel mug on your way out the door. You don’t have to be a coffee aficionado to enjoy these easy-to-use coffee machines.

When you want a quick treat and don’t feel like whipping up hot chocolate from scratch, there are plenty of delicious hot chocolate K cups that brew up to be the hot cocoa you enjoyed as a child. No matter who wants to make a tasty treat on a cold day, try popping one of our picks for the best hot chocolate K cups into your coffee machine and enjoy the deep chocolate aroma and flavor of a warm mug of cocoa.

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa K-Cup Pods

We love the classic flavor from these Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa K-Cup Pods. The hot chocolate is light, sweet, and smells delicious as it brews. The flavor isn’t super intense, but if you melt an extra piece of chocolate in there, or add some mini marshmallows before you serve it up, you can have quite a treat.

Soho Cocoa Variety Pack Hot Chocolate Pods for Keurig K-Cup Brewers

We love variety when it comes to our hot cocoa, and this gourmet variety from Soho Cocoa hits the mark with seven unique flavors. The best part is that each flavor is as good as the last and the variety pack is an excellent value, with each pod working out to just under $0.30. The Soho Cocoa variety pack comes with Chocolate Truffle, Mexican Chili, Dark Passion, Molten Raspberry, Moroccan Mint, Caramel Drizzle, and Decadent Cherry Cordial. The Mexican Chili Hot Cocoa has the perfect kick of spiciness, while the Decadent Cherry Cordial Hot Cocoa tastes exactly like those exquisite chocolate-covered candies with the gooey filling.

Nestle Carnation Rich and Creamy Hot Chocolate Keurig Compatible K-Cup Capsule Pods

When you’re looking for your cup of hot cocoa to truly conjure up the delightful memories of enjoying a mug when you were a child, turn to a classic like the Nestle Carnation Rich and Creamy Hot Chocolate pods. These hot cocoa pods are essentially the exact same, classic hot cocoa mix they use in their packets but in a grown-up, convenient, K-cup packaging.

Maud’s Dark Hot Chocolate Loco Hot Cocoa Pods

We like the deeper, darker hot cocoa flavor of Maud’s Dark Hot Chocolate Loco Hot Cocoa Pods. Moreover, this is a gluten-free, dairy-free hot chocolate. The product is all-natural, which means it’s a great option for those on special diets. Maud’s also prioritizes the environment and sustainability, manufacturing these hot chocolate K cups right in California using 100% solar energy. Due to the dark chocolate, Maud’s Dark Hot Chocolate Loco Hot Cocoa Pods are slightly less sweet, but just as chocolatey.

Two Rivers Chocolate Hot Cocoa Pods Variety Sampler Pack

The Two Rivers Chocolate Hot Cocoa Pods Variety Sampler Pack offers true variety when it comes to the flavors and brands you get to enjoy in the sampler. No two packs are the same, but you get 40 cocoa pods, including options from different brands like Soho Cocoa, Brooklyn Beans, Junior Mints, and more. The variety in this pack is what makes it a fun way to discover new flavors and brands. Our favorite was the Brooklyn Beans Peanut Butter Cocoa.

Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Keurig Single-Serve K Cup Pods

Another nostalgic classic, the Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Keurig Single-Serve K Cup Pods taste exactly like Swiss Miss packets. The K cups brew up a mug of super smooth and creamy hot cocoa, but the flavor is a little light, so you might want to doctor it up with some marshmallows.

Amazon Brand Happy Belly Hot Cocoa Pods Milk Chocolate Flavored

The Amazon Brand Happy Belly Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Pods taste exactly like a cup of hot chocolate from Starbucks. We liked how creamy they tasted but the chocolate flavor is a little light, so if you’re looking for something more sweet and mild, this is a good pick.

Mountain High All Natural Hot Chocolate Salted Caramel Single Serve Cups

For those that love salted caramel hot chocolate, the Mountain High All Natural Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate Single Serve Cups offer everything you love about the flavor of sweet, silky caramel drizzled in your cocoa in the convenience of a K cup. Our favorite thing about the Mountain High hot chocolates (they make milk chocolate and dark chocolate as well) is that there are no artificial sweeteners, a surprising rarity when it comes to packaged, hot cocoas.

Tootsie Roll Candy Flavored Cocoa Hot Chocolate Pods

The Tootsie Roll Candy Flavored Cocoa Hot Chocolate Pods are arguably the most fun spin on classic hot chocolate. Each cup of hot chocolate is creamy, velvety, and has a nostalgic candy-inspired flavor, including Tootsie Rolls, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, and Sugar Babies. The hot chocolate pods brew up a full-bodied mug of chocolatey cocoa with a clearly distinct aroma of the candy itself. The Sugar Babies hot cocoa has notes of caramel while the Junior Mints has a refreshing zing of mint. The Tootsie Roll Candy Flavored Cocoa Hot Chocolate Pods are gluten-free.

Pingo Hot Chocolate Pods for Keurig K Cup Brewers Variety Pack

The most unique flavors of hot chocolate were found in the Pingo Hot Chocolate Pods for Keurig K Cup Brewers Variety Pack. This 40-pack offers six flavors of gourmet hot cocoa: Blackout Dark Chocolate, Cookies and Cream, Milk Chocolate, Candy Cane, Caramel Overload, and Peanut Butter Cookie. This is a great variety pack of hot cocoa K cups for those that like a sweeter drink. Aside from the Blackout Dark Chocolate, which has some better notes, these flavored cocoas are delightfully dessert-y and sweet. The texture is creamy and smooth and they smell divine.

