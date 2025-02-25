 Skip to main content
Try out this boozy twist on traditional Mexican hot chocolate, the Champurrado

Get cozy with this spiced hot chocolate, with optional sotol or mezcal

By
Pieces of dark chocolate bars
Pixabay / Pexels

While we’re waiting for the warmer weather to arrive, plenty of us are still after something cozy for the end of winter — and warm cocktails are perfect for that. While that might traditionally mean a Hot Toddy or an Irish Coffee, there are also lots of other warm drinks from around the world to enjoy — like the Mexican Champurrado.

This creamy, chocolately drink is made from masa and is cozy, comforting, and something to be shared with family and friends. At the Mexican-American cocktail bar SUPERBUENO in New York, they offer their own take on the Champurrado, as either an warming non-alcoholic version or with a shot or mezcal or sotol for an extra kick.

If you fancy trying it out for yourself, SUPERBUENO has shared its own recipe:

Champurrado

SUPERBUENO

Available at SUPERBUENO (New York, NY)

Ingredients:

  • 400g Melted Spiced Chocolate*
  • 45g Maseca powder
  • 32 oz almond milk

Method:

  1. Mix almond milk with Maseca flour in a bowl with a whisk until fully dissolved.
  2. Double strain almond milk mixture into sauce pot
  3. Set burner to high heat
  4. Mix in melted chocolate
  5. Stir frequently until fully mixed so chocolate does not burn (about 5-6 minutes)
  6. Pour 4oz into mug and serve (optional: serve with a side pour of sotol or mezcal)
  7. Store remaining servings

*Melted Spiced Chocolate

Ingredients:

  • 1kg Dark chocolate
  • 200g milk chocolate
  • 6.5g chipotle powder
  • 6.5g guajillo powder
  • 6.5g ancho powder
  • 2g kosher salt
  • 1.5g cinnamon powder

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients in a medium glass or metal mixing bowl
  2. Set mixing bowl over sauce pot with a few cups of water
  3. Melt over medium low heat setting until chocolate is fully combined
  4. Finish by mixing all ingredients together to make sure the spices are dissolved
  5. Store in quart containers and label. Place in dry storage.

