Try these light and bright Irish whiskey cocktails for spring

By
Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

Whiskey is something we most often think of as a winter spirit, but it can be fun to mix into cocktails for the warmer months too. Particularly if you’re working with a lighter whiskey such as an Irish whiskey, you can combine the spirit with fresh springtime ingredients like cucumber, grapefruit, and mint for great refreshing warm weather cocktails.

Whiskey brand Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey offers some inspiration for how to embrace a lighter approach to the spirit with these spring recipes.

Whiskey Wake-Up

Ingredients: 

  • 2 oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
  • 2 oz Cold Brew
  • ½ oz Demerara Syrup
  • Bar spoon of heavy cream

Method: Shake Teeling Whiskey, syrup, and cold brew over ice. Strain into a chilled mug filled with ice. Top with cream and garnish with grated nutmeg.

Irish Maid 

Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
  • ¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • ¾ oz Simple Syrup
  • ½ oz St. Germain
  • 2 Cucumber Slices

Method: Muddle cucumbers in tin, add all other ingredients. Shake and fine strain into a Rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a cucumber slice.

Grapefruit Refresher

Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

Ingredients: 

  • 1½ oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
  • 1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
  • ½ oz Martini Riserva (aperol)
  • ½ oz Simple Syrup
  • 1 oz of Orange Bitters

Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake until chilled and fine strain in a Rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.

Teeling & Ginger

Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

Ingredients: 

  • 1½ oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
  • 1 oz Ginger Ale
  • ½ oz Simple Syrup
  • ½ oz Lemon Juice
  • 8-10 mint leaves

Method: Build in a Collins glass filled with crushed ice. Add all ingredients and mix well. Garnish with mint leaves.

