These tasty whiskey cocktail will keep you warm this winter

This is the perfect time of year for a roaring fire, a warm blanket, and a whiskey drink. If you love whiskey cocktails then this is the perfect cozy season for embracing that, from classic combinations like whiskey and coffee to more unusual options like adding a dash of whiskey to your chai latte. We’ve got four recipes for you that embrace the cozy vibes of the season, giving you something warm and soothing to enjoy while the weather outside is cold.
Cozy Up Irish Coffee
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
- 4 oz Local Coffee Roast
- ½ oz Demerara Syrup
- Bar spoon of Heavy Cream
- Garnish: Nutmeg, Crushed Peppermint
Method:
In a warmed glass, mix Teeling Whiskey, brewed coffee, syrup and stir to combine. Top with cream from the back of a bar spoon. Garnish with grated nutmeg and crushed peppermint.
Chai Toddy
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Dewar’s 12 Label Scotch Whisky
- 5 oz hot oat milk chai latte
- 1 oz maple syrup
Method: Build in tempered glass mug.
Lemon Hearth
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
- ½ oz Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice
- ⅓ oz Honey Syrup
- 1-2oz Hot Water
- Garnish: Lemon Slice with Cloves
Method:
In a warmed glass, combine whiskey, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and honey syrup. Stir to blend. Top with hot water and garnish with a lemon slice studded with cloves.
Hot Toddy
Ingredients:
- 2 oz ABERFELDY 12
- .5 oz honey syrup
- .5 oz lemon juice
- 4-5 oz hot water
Method:
Warm your glass prior to building cocktail. Add all ingredients to glass and stir to combine. Add in spices and lemon wheel and enjoy.