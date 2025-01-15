These tasty whiskey cocktail will keep you warm this winter

Table of Contents Table of Contents Cozy Up Irish Coffee Chai Toddy Lemon Hearth Hot Toddy

This is the perfect time of year for a roaring fire, a warm blanket, and a whiskey drink. If you love whiskey cocktails then this is the perfect cozy season for embracing that, from classic combinations like whiskey and coffee to more unusual options like adding a dash of whiskey to your chai latte. We’ve got four recipes for you that embrace the cozy vibes of the season, giving you something warm and soothing to enjoy while the weather outside is cold.

Cozy Up Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

4 oz Local Coffee Roast

½ oz Demerara Syrup

Bar spoon of Heavy Cream

Garnish: Nutmeg, Crushed Peppermint

Method:

In a warmed glass, mix Teeling Whiskey, brewed coffee, syrup and stir to combine. Top with cream from the back of a bar spoon. Garnish with grated nutmeg and crushed peppermint.

Chai Toddy

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Dewar’s 12 Label Scotch Whisky

5 oz hot oat milk chai latte

1 oz maple syrup

Method: Build in tempered glass mug.

Lemon Hearth

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

½ oz Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice

⅓ oz Honey Syrup

1-2oz Hot Water

Garnish: Lemon Slice with Cloves

Method:

In a warmed glass, combine whiskey, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and honey syrup. Stir to blend. Top with hot water and garnish with a lemon slice studded with cloves.

Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

2 oz ABERFELDY 12

.5 oz honey syrup

.5 oz lemon juice

4-5 oz hot water

Method:

Warm your glass prior to building cocktail. Add all ingredients to glass and stir to combine. Add in spices and lemon wheel and enjoy.