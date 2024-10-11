This take on an Irish Coffee uses bourbon and brown sugar syrup

When fall arrives, whiskey lovers rejoice. Now is the time for sitting by the fireplace and enjoying a fine sip of your best whiskey. But while we love to drink whiskey neat, there are also plenty of fall whiskey cocktails for you to enjoy.

Kentucky whiskey brand Angel’s Envy has shared some cozy cocktail recipes including a take on an Irish Coffee that is perfect for wrapping your hands around on a chilly day, with its classic combination of bourbon, brown sugar, coffee, and cream.

Kentucky Coffee

Ingredients:

2 oz Angel’s Envy Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels

1 oz brown sugar simple syrup

4 oz fresh brewed coffee

Top with whipped cream

Method:

Add all ingredients to your favorite coffee mug and stir. Top with whipped cream. Spike your whip with Angel’s Envy Rye.

Ingredients:

¾ oz Angel’s Envy Rye Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks

¾ oz Bacardi Ocho finished in Rye Casks

¾ oz brown sugar syrup (2:1)

2 oz vanilla coconut-almond milk creamer

Method:

Combine all, add ice and shake. Strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with grated cinnamon. For brown sugar syrup, add 2 parts brown sugar and 1 part hot water to a hot pan and stir to combine.

Oak Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz of Angel’s Envy Triple Oak

¼ oz brown sugar syrup (2:1)

1 dash Angostura Bitters

Orange peel to garnish

Method:

Combine all into a mixing glass, add ice and stir to chill and dilute. Strain over a large cube in a rocks glass. Garnish with an orange peel. For brown sugar syrup, add 2 parts brown sugar and 1 part hot water to a hot pan and stir to combine.