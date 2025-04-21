Try out the viral Dubai chocolate trend with these pistachio tequila cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Pistachio Pick-Me-Up Nutty Nightcap

Pistachio is everywhere this season, from its soft green color to the inescapable viral Dubai chocolate trend that has been all over TikTok and Instagram. With the combination of pistachio, chocolate, and tahini being a smash hit, bartenders have taken note and have been working on their own pistachio-inspired drinks, often including the use of coffee as a natural complement to the sweet and bitter flavors.

Tequila brand Cazadores has come out with its own take on the trend, making use of its Cazadores Café liqueur which blends tequila and coffee flavors. These two cocktails are not only bang on trend but also look gorgeous, showing off the textures of pistachio as well as its flavors.

Pistachio Pick-Me-Up

Crafted by Manny Hinojosa – Tequila Cazadores Global Brand Ambassador

Ingredients:

2 oz. Cazadores Café

1 teaspoon pistachio cream

3 oz. Pistachio milk

1 oz. chocolate sauce

3 dashes Chocolate bitter

Crushed roasted pistachio and chocolate rim

Toasted sesame seeds

Method:

In a cocktail shaker combine Cazadores Café, Pistachio milk, Chocolate sauce, Chocolate bitters, pistachio cream, ice, and shake vigorously. Served straight up in a cocktail glass. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds, cinnamon stick and orange peel.

Nutty Nightcap

Crafted by Manny Hinojosa – Tequila Cazadores Global Brand Ambassador

Ingredients:

2 oz. Cazadores Café

1 shot of espresso coffee

½ teaspoon tahini paste

½ oz. Chocolate sauce

4 oz. Pistachio milk

2 dashes Orange bitters

Crushed roasted pistachios

Method:

In a coffee mug, combine Cazadores Café, teaspoon tahini paste, chocolate sauce, stir well, add hot pistachio milk on top. Garnish with crushed roasted pistachios.