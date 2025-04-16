 Skip to main content
Try these fresh green tequila cocktails to celebrate the spring

By
Pantalones
Pantalones Organic Tequila

With the arrival of spring, green is the color of the moment. From the fresh bulbs popping up to the grassy parks we’ll soon be enjoying for the summer, everything is fresh and grassy — including the cocktails of the moment.

These spring recipes from Matthew and Camila McConaughey’s Pantalones Organic Tequila embrace the green through the use of ingredients like matcha and melon, getting those juicy flavors running to mix with the tequila. The Green Jeans Matcha Cocktail is new for this season at Bonefish Grill, but we’ve also got the recipe so you can make it at home.

Green Jeans Matcha Cocktail

Available at Bonefish Grill nationwide

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Pantalones Blanco Tequila
  • .5 oz Orange Liqueur
  • .5 oz Lime Juice
  • 1 oz Lemon Juice
  • 1 oz Simple Syrup
  • 2 tsp Matcha Powder

Method:

  • 1. Pack Pint glass 3⁄4 full of ice and add all ingredients
  • 2. Shake 10x vigorously with a shaker tin
  • 3. Pour into rocks glass
  • 4. Top with ice
  • 5. Garnish with lemon wheel and lime wheel

Lawn Jorts

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila,
  • 1.5 oz Honeydew Melon Juice,
  • 1 oz Orange Liqueur,
  • 1 oz Lime Juice,
  • 0.25 oz Agave Nectar,
  • 4 Mint Leaves (1 For Garnish)

Method:

Before we get to mixing, muddle fresh sliced honeydew melon and strain the juice.  In a shaker combine Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila, your freshly muddled honeydew melon juice, lime juice, orange liqueur, agave nectar, and drop your mint leaves in. Muddle up the mint leaves to let those juices mix and mesh into your drink. Drop in some ice cubes and get to shaking. Pour your honeydew mint cocktail into a glass and garnish with your last mint leaf.

