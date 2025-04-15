Get a taste of a fresh spring garden with these mezcal cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Mezcal Unión Tomato Sour Mezcal Unión Blueberry Sage Sour

If you have a garden — whether it’s a sprawling outdoor paradise or a tiny little balcony with some pots — then you’ll know that spring is a special time of year. Green is sprouting up everywhere, seedlings are getting ready to go outside, and the first early crops are getting ready for harvest.

If you’re a cocktail enthusiast too, then the combination of gardening and bartending goes hand in hand. We’re always extolling the virtues of fresh ingredients for your cocktails, and what could be fresher than ingredients take straight from your garden?

Mezcal Unión is embracing that philosophy too, with a pair of recipes designed to show off the very best of your fresh ingredients. There’s a tomato-based option which uses the fresh, sweet-sharp flavor of cherry tomatoes, and a blueberry option for those who want something fruity.

Mezcal Unión Tomato Sour

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mezcal Unión Uno

.75 oz lemon juice

.75 oz simple syrup

6-8 cherry tomatoes

Method:

Muddle cherry tomatoes at the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add remaining ingredients and ice into shaker. Shake well and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with freshly cracked pepper, a basil leaf, and a cherry tomato!

Mezcal Unión Blueberry Sage Sour

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mezcal Unión Uno

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz simple syrup

1 egg white

10-12 blueberries

Method:

Muddle blueberries in the bottom of a cocktail shaker Add remaining ingredients and ice into shaker Shake well and strain into a Nick & Nora glass Garnish with fresh sage and blueberry