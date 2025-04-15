 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Get a taste of a fresh spring garden with these mezcal cocktails

By
Mezcal Unión
Mezcal Unión

If you have a garden — whether it’s a sprawling outdoor paradise or a tiny little balcony with some pots — then you’ll know that spring is a special time of year. Green is sprouting up everywhere, seedlings are getting ready to go outside, and the first early crops are getting ready for harvest.

If you’re a cocktail enthusiast too, then the combination of gardening and bartending goes hand in hand. We’re always extolling the virtues of fresh ingredients for your cocktails, and what could be fresher than ingredients take straight from your garden?

Recommended Videos

Mezcal Unión is embracing that philosophy too, with a pair of recipes designed to show off the very best of your fresh ingredients. There’s a tomato-based option which uses the fresh, sweet-sharp flavor of cherry tomatoes, and a blueberry option for those who want something fruity.

Related

Mezcal Unión Tomato Sour

Mezcal Unión
Mezcal Unión

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
  • .75 oz lemon juice
  • .75 oz simple syrup
  • 6-8 cherry tomatoes

Method:

Muddle cherry tomatoes at the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add remaining ingredients and ice into shaker. Shake well and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with freshly cracked pepper, a basil leaf, and a cherry tomato!

Mezcal Unión Blueberry Sage Sour

Mezcal Unión
Mezcal Unión

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
  • 1 oz lemon juice
  • 1 oz simple syrup
  • 1 egg white
  • 10-12 blueberries

Method:

Muddle blueberries in the bottom of a cocktail shaker Add remaining ingredients and ice into shaker Shake well and strain into a Nick & Nora glass Garnish with fresh sage and blueberry

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
The martini craze wouldn’t be a thing without The Knickerbocker
The genesis of an iconic drink
Martini cart at The Knickerbocker hotel.

The martini is forever. While we've seen different versions over the years, from briny options that stretch the definition of the dirty martini to the ubiquitous espresso martini riff, the classic cocktail has remained a constant fixture.

But credit is due to a spot that allegedly gave rise to the dry version we covet today. That place is The Knickerbocker Hotel, set in the heart of New York City off West Broadway. It's there that, according to legend, the first Dry martini was concocted and served to none other than John D. Rockefeller.
The story

Read more
Fancy up your Gin & Tonic with these recipes from bar experts
Valerie

I'll never get enough of Gin & Tonic variations, and I'm always on the lookout for different combinations of gin, tonics, and garnishes that people love to experiment with. At the New York bar Valerie, the staff have access to more than 90 gin expressions, allowing them to create a huge range of G&Ts to suit every taste.

From spicy options using poblano liquor to a tea-infused version that you could sip even at breakfast time, here are a selection of just some of the many G&Ts that the bar offers, showing the endless ways you can vary this drink.

Read more
Get fruity and tropical with these rum cocktails for spring
Sonrisa Rum

Now warmer days are here and the flowers are blooming, it's the perfect time to embrace fresh flavors in your cocktails. These spring drinks from Sonrisa Rum are full of bright tropical flavors to match the Puerto Rican flavors of the rum, including banana, passion fruit, and coconut.

Whenever possible, it's best to use fresh ingredients in your cocktails for maximum flavor. But that can sometimes be tricky when you're working with fruit, as it can be tough to turn something like a banana into a cocktail-ready ingredient. So these recipes also have tips on when to use puree, when to use juices, and when to squeeze your own. Citrus is something that's dead easy to get hold of practically anywhere, so you should always squeeze your own lemons and lime to add that fresh, bright notes to your drinks.

Read more