Fresh fruits, bright colors, and soft florals: these are the drinks trends for spring

Get on board the trend with cocktails and a mocktail too

By
Monin Strawberry Rose
Monin

Cocktail syrup brand Monin has shared its trends for drinks this season, and we’ll be seeing plenty of fresh fruits like banana, pineapple, and strawberry, plus more unusual fruits like yuzu. Another theme is going to be colors, with layers of bright and pastel ingredients creating a feast for the eyes as well as the tongue. And naturally, florals are an essential for spring, with rose, hibiscus, lavender, and violet making appearances.

We’ve got three cocktail recipes on trend for this season, plus a mocktail for those who want to have some fun without the booze.

Banana Boat

Monin

Glass Size: 8 oz.

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. aged rum
  • 1 oz. Monin Banana Syrup
  • 1 oz. fresh lemon juice
  • 2 drops toasted coconut bitters

Method:

Chill serving glass. Pour ingredients into mixing glass with 2/3 ice in order listed. Cap, shake, and strain into chilled serving glass. Add garnish and serve.

Spring Revival

Glass Size: 8 oz.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz. gin
  • ½ oz. absinthe
  • ½ oz. Monin Elderflower Syrup
  • 1 oz. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 oz. pasteurized egg white

Method:

Chill serving glass. Pour ingredients into mixing glass with 2/3 ice in order listed. Cap, shake, and strain into chilled serving glass. Add garnish and serve.

Every Rose Has Its Prickle

Glass Size: 12 oz.

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. tequila
  • ¾ oz. Monin Rose Syrup
  • ½ oz. Monin Spicy Agave Sweetener
  • 2 oz. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 oz. pineapple juice

Method:

Fill serving glass with ice. Pour ingredients into mixing tin in order listed. Add ice from serving glass. Cap, shake, and pour back into serving glass. Add garnish and serve.

Strawberry Rose No-Jito mocktail

Glass Size: 16 oz.

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz. Monin Strawberry Rose Syrup
  • 1 pump Monin Mint Concentrated Flavor
  • ¾ oz. fresh lime juice
  • Fill with: 5 oz. club soda

Method:

Fill serving glass with ice. Pour ingredients into serving glass in order listed. Pour mixture into mixing tin and back into serving glass to mix. Add garnish and serve.

