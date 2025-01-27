 Skip to main content
Stave off the winter chill with these four warm cocktail recipes

Get cozy with these tasty warm cocktails for the cold months

By
Sugarfield Spirits
Sugarfield Spirits / Sugarfield Spirits

If there’s something good about being in the depths of a cold winter, it’s enjoying a cozy evening somewhere nice and toasty with a delicious warm cocktail. As well as the classic Hot Toddy or Irish Coffee, there are all sorts of warm cocktails you can try, including those which are based on tea or coffee drinks, or those which take a classic cocktail recipe and re-work it so it can function as a warm drink.

We’ve got four options for delicious warm cocktails for you to enjoy during the chilly period.

River Walk Warmth

Maverick Texas Dry Gin

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Maverick Texas Dry Gin
  • 1 oz Campari
  • 1 oz raspberry tea – piping hot
  • .5 oz sweet vermouth
  • .5 oz simple syrup

Method:

Add all ingredients to a mug and stir. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Lone Star Cocoa

Milam & Greene

Ingredients:

Method:

Add whiskey, bitters and Ancho Reyes to a tin mug. Stir well. Add hot chocolate next and stir well again. Garnish with a dusting of cinnamon and if you’re feeling frisky, drop some mini marshmallows on top and a dusting of cinnamon and cayenne.

Triple Dog Nog

Triple Dog Irish Whiskey

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Triple Dog Irish Whiskey
  • 1.5 oz hot water
  • .5 oz Mr. Black coffee liqueur
  • .5 oz Doc Brown Butter Pecan bourbon cream

Method:

Add all ingredients to a mug and stir well. Top with whipped cream.

Embers Embrace

Sugarfield Spirits / Sugarfield Spirits

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Sugarfield Rum
  • .5 oz hot honey
  • 3 oz hot chai tea
  • 1 oz milk of choice

Method:

Add all ingredients to a mug and stir well with a cinnamon stick and drop in dried citrus.

