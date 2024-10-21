An expert explains how to elevate a Hot Toddy or Irish Coffee

Mulled wine is getting a makeover. From hot toddies to spiced ciders, this fall, bars, and mixologists are turning their interest to warming, cozy drinks that are elevated with small-batch spirits and fresh ingredients. Whether you’re a cocktail connoisseur or you only indulge in the occasional glass of spiked hot chocolate, this trend has something to offer as it brings together high-quality ingredients and interesting flavors with the simple, easy-to-enjoy pleasures of a warm mug on a chilly night.

We spoke to an expert, Daniel de Oliveira, the Director of Mixology at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Illinois, to learn about what’s hot in the way of warm drinks this fall and how to incorporate the best of this trend into your own drinks making at home.

Warm craft cocktails are booming this fall

It’s a yearly tradition that as the leaves start to change colors and the evenings draw in earlier, people look for warming, cozy experiences to prepare them for the chillier months. Whether it’s fetching your warmest wool sweaters out of storage or making plans for a fun Halloween evening with friends or family, people are looking for comfy, intimate moments to spend with loved ones.

That is seen in drinks preferences, too, de Oliveira said, with some ever-popular flavors that shout fall and experience a huge uptick in interest at this time of year. “The trend in fall flavors remains consistent year after year, with staples like ginger, pear, apple, and allspice continuing to dominate the scene,” he said. “Bartenders are embracing familiar, comforting fall ingredients, with a renewed focus on using higher-quality ingredients to elevate seasonal favorites. This shift highlights a commitment to enhancing the overall flavor experience for the season.”

And while sometimes drinks trends are pushed by bartenders who want to play with a new ingredient or technique, or by brands who have a new product to promote and so put out a big advertising and content push, in this case it’s more of a yearly cycle. Sure as day follows night, when autumn follows summer then warm drinks start appearing on menus.

“The warm drink trend is more about tradition than customer demand,” de Oliveira said. “While some bars may include warm or hot cocktails on their menu, it’s not something customers are actively seeking out. For example, the hot toddy is popular when people are feeling under the weather, but it’s not a year-round favorite.”

The flavors of the season

When it comes to the types of warm drinks offered, this tends to revolve around tradition as well. You’ll see a lot of warm drinks featuring cozy flavors of whiskey, as this is a spirit that feels right for sipping by the fire.

However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t alternative spirits being used for warm drinks too. After all, plenty of spirits can be used in a warm punch recipe if you’re feeling creative.

“In terms of spirits, I’ve noticed gin making a push with warm gin punches, while unusual, can be surprisingly delicious,” de Oliveira said. “However, the classics— like Irish whiskey in Irish coffee or Scotch in hot toddies — remain the primary spirits featured in warm cocktails. It’s less about a sudden surge in innovation and more about brands maintaining and evolving traditional offerings.”

And as for the elephant in the room, the monster that is pumpkin spice, that isn’t going anywhere either. From pumpkin spice lattes to pumpkin pie desserts, these flavors are everywhere at this time of year — and that includes in warm cocktail drinks too.

“The pumpkin spice craze will never die! You either love it or hate it, but it isn’t going anywhere,” de Oliveira said. “Drinks like the pumpkin spice espresso martini have proven to be incredibly popular and are a perfect example of how two popular trends (espresso martinis and pumpkin spice) come together to create something special. It’s a killer flavor that consistently performs well on menus. Some people can hate it all they want, but it will never die – and those who love it are fiercely loyal and can’t get enough of it.”

How to elevate warm cocktails to something special

We’ve all drunk mulled wine for the holidays and are familiar with the charms of these seasonal traditions. But this season, many bartenders are on a mission to elevate their warm drinks to something special. Although it can be tempting to throw whatever red wine you have into a pan with a pre-made spice mix, for example, and this will get you a serviceable mulled wine that will be fun to drink, you can turn your experience into something more unique by choosing your ingredients with care.

“The key to elevating warm drinks is using better-quality ingredients,” said de Oliveira. However, “that’s not to say you need to use the most expensive wines or spirits. Take mulled wine, for example; while it doesn’t require a top-shelf bottle, opting for something better than the lowest-priced option will significantly enhance the overall experience.”

You can also apply these same principles to additions like spices, which will always taste better when freshly ground, or by making your own syrups rather than using commercial syrups, which are less likely to use fresh ingredients.

And of course, you know that if you’re going to use spirits, then good quality spirits will inevitably make for better drinks than bottom shelf ones. It’s true that when a drink is warm and has sweetness added, as most warm drinks do, it will lose some of its more nuanced flavors. So there’s no point in getting out your very best gins, rums, or whiskeys. But opt for something mid-range rather than the cheapest thing at the grocery store, as the harshness of cheap spirits is virtually impossible to hide.

Another key tip is to consider your mixers. “Where people often go wrong is with mixers,” de Oliveira said. “People will focus too much on the liquor itself, thinking they need to use top-shelf whiskey, cognac, or rum, but they overlook the mixer, which is the majority of the drink. People will use a high-quality spirit but then pair it with something like a low-quality apple cider, which can easily degrade the entire taste of the drink. Since the mixer often makes up the majority of the drink, a better-quality mixer can truly elevate the experience, making it just as important as the spirit in creating a great drink.”

Favorite warm drinks to try this season

There are plenty of warm drink options to explore this season beyond just mulled wine. It’s worth looking out for drinks from around the world, as many different countries have their own traditions for warm and flavorful drinks when the temperatures drop.

As for de Oliveira, his favorite warm drink is one which is well known, but is rarely very well executed. “My go-to warm drink for the season is an Irish coffee. It’s the one I always recommend because, when made properly, it’s pure perfection,” he said. “Unfortunately, too many places fall short on this drink by using low-quality coffee, canned whipped cream, or adding cheap creme de menthe, which completely misses the mark and changes the experience and taste of the cocktail.”

If you’ve only ever had an indifferent Irish coffee and thought it wasn’t particularly appealing, it’s worth taking time to make your own version using high quality ingredients so you can enjoy the unique combination of coffee and whiskey at its best.

“When you take the time to use a good Irish whiskey, like Jameson or one with a higher proof, and hand-whip the cream, it transforms into something extraordinary. There’s nothing like it,” de Oliveira said. “The moment a well-made Irish coffee is brought to the table, it catches the eye and sparks interest from others around. It’s one of those drinks where I truly believe the extra effort is well worth it—the attention to detail makes all the difference. If a place serves a great Irish coffee, I’m ordering it without hesitation every time.”

Recipes for warm fall cocktails

If this chat has you salivating for a pleasing warm drink this fall, try out some of these classic recipes — or experiment with your own warm punches!

Hot Toddy

This classic cocktail combines whiskey, honey, lemon, and hot water, kind of like a boozy whiskey tea. It’s a favorite go-to when people are feeling under the weather, but it’s also perfect for a cool night at home.

Irish Coffee

As recommended by de Oliveira, the Irish Coffee adds a shot of whiskey to a mug of warm coffee with a whipped cream on top.

Mulled Wine

Mulled wine uses warm red wine with orange peel and plenty of spices added, and can be tweaked to your personal preferences by adjusting the type of spices or citrus used, or by adding a shot of something stronger such as mezcal or amaretto.

Hot Buttered Rum

Similar to a Hot Toddy, this beloved classic drink combines rum, honey, and hot water for a rum tea experience. It gets its name from the tablespoon of butter that’s added to give it richness and body, and it often includes spices like cloves for extra warmth and flavor.