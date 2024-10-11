 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Supercharge your mulled wine with an Amaretto Schuss

Incorporate this German traditional into your mulled wine for even more flavor

By
mulled wine orange
Hannah Pemberton

One of the great delights of the holiday season is a lovely, warming mug of mulled wine with its gentle spiced flavors and unmistakable aroma. Over in Europe, there’s a strong traditional of Glühwein — especially in Germany — which is basically just a local version of mulled wine. There isn’t a single official recipe that’s recognized, but rather everyone has their own preferences and traditions for the way that it’s made.

You start with a base of warmed red wine, then throw in spices like star anise, cinnamon, cloves, oranges or orange peel, and maybe a touch of honey for sweetness. Other people like to add spices like fresh ginger, juniper, licorice root, or cardamon, or to use caster sugar or brown sugar for the sweetner rather than the honey.

Recommended Videos

As you can tell, it’s an anything goes sort of drink so don’t stress over exact quantities or ingredients and have run using whatever is to hand in your kitchen. Everything is warmed on the stove in one big pan for several hours, then when it’s ready the drink is ladled out into mugs for warming you up on a chilly night. It’s a tradition you’ll see in Christmas markets across the country and at plenty of homes where each family has their own recipe.

Related

But there’s a secret extra ingredient that Germans love to add to their Glühwein, and it’s one that everyone should try: a shot of Amaretto. Amaretto is a sweet almond liqueur that you’ll find tucked away at the back of many a bar. The most common brand is Disaronno, which comes in a distinctive square bottle, and it’s most often added to coffee or used in drinks like the Amaretto Sour or the French Connection.

But it makes an amazing addition to a mulled wine as well. Known in Germany as a Schuss, or a shot, it adds potency and flavor to your mulled wine — though it also ups the abv to something powerful, so watch out!

Amaretto is sweet, so you can use it in place of honey in your recipe, and it also adds a nutty, rich almond flavor that goes perfectly with the dryness of red wine and the bakery sweet spices that have been added to it. You don’t need to pour in a huge amount of Amaretto as it is pretty strongly flavored, but once your mulled wine is ready and you have it in your mug, top it up with up to half an ounce of Amaretto to really make the flavors pop.

Some people like to add a Schuss of rum or Calvados, and in other parts of the world there’s a tradition of adding brandy to mulled wine, but to me there’s no better option than the Amaretto. So if you have a bottle sitting around in your bar, try adding a slug to your mulled wine to recreate a little bit of the German weihnachtsmarkt at home and enjoy the toasty, warm flavors of the season.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
The Finnish Long Drink is the best gin cocktail you’ve probably never heard of
Here's how this Scandinavian gem came to be and how to make it
Two ice-cold glasses of gin with blood orange garnish with cocktail sticks on a table

Some of the most basic types of cocktails are highball drinks, popular the world over, consisting of a spirit and a mixer. You'll also find these referred to as mixed drinks or long drinks, but there's one type of long drink that's rather special, and it's a cocktail you may never have heard of before: the Finnish Long Drink. This simple cocktail has a history dating back 70 years and is popular not only in its homeland of Finland but beyond, bringing together gin with refreshing citrus.

This simple drink is dead easy to make at home, and it has found popularity in home bars across Scandinavia since its invention during a global sporting event, of all things. Try the recipe out for yourself and find out why it has stuck around.
Traditional Finnish Long Drink recipe

Read more
Breville’s new fast track pack is your path to becoming an at-home barista
Take advantage of extra coffee perks
Coffee cup on a surface

Breville, a company well-known in the world of high-end home coffee and espresso makers, has launched a new "Fast-Track Barista Pack," which is worth any coffee lover's attention. Ideal for coffee lovers who want to elevate their at-home coffee game, this pack includes everything you need to become a top-tier Barista at home. In no time, you'll be making handcrafted espresso beverages and Instagram-worthy coffee drinks with your Breville espresso or coffee maker.

Breville's new fast-track pack is your path to becoming an at-home barista overnight. The new kit, of course, comes with the basics: your choice of a Breville espresso or coffee machine. But you'll also get to take advantage of premium coffee beans, barista boot camp, and cashback rewards as part of the Fast-Track Barista Pack. This unique bundle opportunity is the company's innovative solution to target coffee enthusiasts who seek to recreate the cafe experience within their own homes. Within the bundle, you'll get the machine itself, two bags of premium coffee, access to expert tutorials, and special discounts for future purchases.

Read more
Squirt is your bartender’s secret weapon (and you never even suspected it)
Bartenders love Squirt soda
Refreshing Paloma cocktail with clear ice, tequila and grapefruit

Remember Squirt? The tangy, Arizona-born soda is nearly a century old and beloved by some of the best bartenders all over the states and beyond. But what makes this classic soda sing?

Born in the 30s, Squirt predates many popular sodas. The punchy offering is all about the grapefruit and one of the best citrus options out there. Unsurprisingly, Squirt serves as a great mixer, especially in the land of agave spirits and signature Mexican cocktails.
What is Squirt?

Read more