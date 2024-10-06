 Skip to main content
Spice up your mulled wine by adding mezcal with this Mulled Cupreata recipe

Mezcal brings a rich and smoky note to traditional warm spiced wine

By
Mezcal Amarás

As the day start getting shorter, and the temperatures drop, we’ll soon be heading into the winter season. And while that can seem dark and gloomy, it can have its upsides too — like cozy evenings around the fire, with warm blankets, a good book, and the delights of warm holiday drinks.

One of the great classic warm drinks is mulled wine, which originated with the Romans but has since spread in popularity to many more countries. And every region has its own variation on the recipe, which typically calls for red wine, sugar, and a selection of spices to be heated together and then served warm.

If you’re looking to create your own mulled wine this season, one important factor to consider is what wine to use for mulling. And of course you can use your own favorite blend of spices, of experiment with ingredients to create a unique concoction.

But there’s another way to add your own spin on mulled wine, which is to add a whack of spirit or liqueur into your mixture. Naturally this adds a heft of alcohol to the drink, but it also adds a depth of interesting flavor and richness that will make your own mulled creation stand out from the crowd.

The brand Mezcal Amarás has a recipe for a Mexican-inspired take on the drink using its Mezcal Amarás Cupreata, which adds a rich, smoky note to the classic drink.

Mulled Cupreata

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Mezcal Amarás Cupreata
  • 2 oz Mexican red wine boiled with:
    • ½ cup water
    • 1 orange
    • Piloncillo (or brown sugar)
    • 1 tsp nutmeg
    • 2 tsp ground ginger
    • 1 tsp cardamom
    • 5 cloves
    • 3 cinnamon sticks
    • 2 pieces of star anise

Method:

Heat all ingredients together in a pan on the stove and leave to simmer until the flavors are combined. Serve warm.

