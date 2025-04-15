 Skip to main content
Give your iced coffee a cheeky boozy strawberry twist

By
Small strawberries in container
Pixabay / Pexels

If you love to sip on an iced coffee in the afternoon and you also love to make cocktails, this is a combination you shouldn’t miss out on. Iced coffee is great for mixing into cocktails thanks to its robust, bitter flavor that melds well with spirits and other boozy ingredients. When you’re working with coffee, one important trick is to use a stronger brew than you usually would for sipping alone, especially for ingredients like cold brew. While you might want a more mellow version of cold brew to drink on its own, when using it in cocktails it’s helpful to have some extra punch, so brew it strong!

Another way to play with coffee in your drinks is to use a coffee liqueur like Mr Black. The Mr Black team recently came up with a delicious iced coffee-inspired recipe, using strawberries and cream for a taste of summer. This sweet, boozy take on the iced coffee would be the perfect cheeky afternoon treat for a lazy weekend.

Strawberries & Cream Cold Foam

Mr Black
Iced Coffee ingredients:

  • 1oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur
  • 1oz Baileys Irish Cream (chilled)
  • 1oz Espresso or Cold Brew

Strawberry Cold Foam ingredients:

  • 45ml/1.5oz Cream
  • 45ml/1.5oz Fresh Strawberry Puree
  • 1tsp Simple Syrup

Method:

Using a milk frother or whisk, froth ingredients until combined into a fluffy cold foam. Set aside while you build your iced coffee.

In a tall glass filled with ice, pour Mr Black, Baileys Irish Cream and coffee. Float cold foam over the iced coffee and garnish with a strawberry.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
