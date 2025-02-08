Cold brew coffee concentrate: A quick and easy way to enjoy bold, smooth coffee

Table of Contents Table of Contents Benefits of using cold brew coffee concentrate How to use cold brew coffee concentrate Can you drink straight cold brew coffee concentrate?

Cold brew’s smooth, less acidic taste is perfect for any time of the day. Although I can’t make my favorite cold coffee, nitro cold brew, at home, I do often make cold brew. Making cold brew is a process that takes planning in advance by at least 12 to 24 hours. That’s why I love cold brew coffee concentrate, which makes it super easy to enjoy cold brew coffee on demand.

Cold brew concentrate is an ultra-concentrated form of cold brew that comes pre-packaged and requires a fast dilution with water to enjoy. Here’s what you should know about cold brew coffee concentrate and how to use it at home.

Recommended Videos

Benefits of using cold brew coffee concentrate

Cold brew, whether in concentrate or traditional form, offers a great lower-acid option for coffee drinkers with sensitive stomachs. Compared to iced coffee, cold brew has a stronger, less acidic taste and a smoother, less bitter profile. However, the choice between cold brew and cold brew coffee concentrate comes from personal preferences.

One clear advantage of using cold brew coffee concentrate is a more substantial, bolder taste. Since it has not yet been diluted with water or milk, coffee drinkers can carefully fine-tune the ratio of concentrate to water to yield a strong, bold cup of coffee. The concentrate is made with a much higher ratio of coffee to water, making it great for various coffee drink recipes, such as Spanish Coffee, and sometimes even baking.

Additionally, let’s not forget the convenience factor of cold brew. The cold brew that has already been brewed requires immediate refrigeration; however, the concentrate is shelf-stable until opened. That means it will be easier to make your favorite coffee drink if you’re taking cold brew concentrate on the go, such as on your next road trip. Once opened, cold brew concentrate can stay fresh in the fridge or a cooler for up to two weeks. Ideally, using it in the first week after opening will produce the best-tasting cup of coffee. If you notice a sour or rancid smell or taste to your cold brew concentrate, it’s probably past its freshness and should be tossed.

How to use cold brew coffee concentrate

Regardless of what brand you choose of cold brew coffee concentrate (my favorites are the Califia Farms Cold Brew Concentrate or Pop & Bottle’s flavored options), the dilution remains the same. This also applies if you’re making your own cold brew coffee concentrate at home, such as those demonstrated in the Stumptown Coffee Roasters instructional video.

The back of most pre-made products will also tell you the exact ratio of cold brew to water to use, which is typically a 1:1 ratio.

You can also dilute your cold brew coffee concentrate with milk if you prefer a creamier coffee or a mixture of water and milk. Ultimately, the process takes no more than a minute to complete and is completely customizable based on your coffee taste preferences. Using cold brew coffee concentrate takes just a few simple steps:

Start by filling your glass or coffee tumbler with ice. Pour cold brew concentrate about half of the way full. Pour the same amount of water or milk (or 1/2 water, 1/2 milk) on top of the concentrate. Stir and enjoy.

Enhancing your drink

Just as you’d make any other cup of coffee to your liking, flavored coffee syrups, sugar, or zero-calorie sugar alternatives can be mixed into cold brew concentrate to add a touch of sweetness. Some cold brew coffee concentrate brands, such as the Pop & Bottle Instant Mocha Coffee Concentrate, are already sweetened. I’ve found that most are unsweetened, allowing the flexibility to sweeten as you wish.

Suppose you’re feeling like an ultra-strong drink; cold brew concentrate tastes delicious with a splash of liqueur. Drinks like espresso martinis or Carajillos can be made with concentrate to yield a strong flavor without having to brew cold coffee.

Tip: I’ve found that liquid sweeteners, such as coffee syrups and liquid stevia, mix better into cold coffees than powdered sugar packets. Plant-based milk alternatives like soy or almond milk can also be used to dilute your cold brew concentrate. Try different combinations of cold brew add-ins until you find your personal favorites.

Can you drink straight cold brew coffee concentrate?

Even if you’re crazy about coffee (I know I am), cold brew coffee concentrate isn’t something you should drink straight. Concentrate is specifically designed to be diluted. Drinking cold brew concentrate without diluting it will not only make it taste super strong, but it can also be too hard on the stomach. The concentrated formula of cold brew concentrates also has a very high amount of caffeine.

Without dilution, you might experience the caffeine jitters or other symptoms of consuming too much caffeine. If you enjoy the strong taste of concentrate, try diluting with just a small amount of water, perhaps in a 3:1 or 2:1 ratio instead of the usual 1:1 often used when making cold brew concentrate.