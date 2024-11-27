 Skip to main content
Make cold brew in under 10 minutes with Mr. Coffee’s Express Cold Brew

Faster and bolder cold brew at home

By
Mr. Coffee Express Brew
Mr. Coffee / Mr. Coffee

Are you searching for the perfect gift for the cold brew coffee lover on your list? Mr. Coffee, a leader in home coffee brewing machines, has just launched an innovation: the Mr. Coffee Express Cold Brew. This convenient, cordless cold brew maker makes it easy to enjoy ready-to-drink cold coffee in under ten minutes. Unlike traditional cold brew makers that require overnight steeping for at least 12 hours, this Express Cold Brew provides a quick alternative to enjoy cold brew coffee without the wait.

The Mr. Coffee Express Cold Brew Coffee Maker uses a unique vacuum-powered brewing system that makes it easier to brew up cold brew in your kitchen. To use the innovative maker, add coffee grounds, ice, and water, push a button, and get ready to drink a perfectly chilled cold brew to enjoy at home or to take on the go. Not only will you enjoy a high-quality cold brew at home, but this maker also helps provide a cost-effective alternative to those everyday coffee runs.

Another unique feature of this maker is its rechargeable battery, which lasts for 15 or more brew cycles on just one charge. Additionally, leftover cold brew can still be enjoyed with the detachable carafe. The innovative design is easy to clean and store, with removable parts to make cleaning and storage convenient.

The Mr. Coffee Express Cold Brew Coffee Maker is available online on Amazon and Mr. Coffee or in-store at select retailers such as Kohl’s. It comes in three colors: Indigo, Oat Milk, and Sake Grey.

