Get cozy this winter with these warm vodka and whiskey cocktails

Winter is the best time for warm cocktails, enjoying a cozy drink inside when the weather outside is freezing. To help keep away the chills this winter, we’ve got recipes featuring vodka and whiskey that are ideal served warm for a special winter’s evening.

Reyka Icelandic Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

1 ½ part Reyka Vodka

6 part of Hot Chocolate (Swiss Miss)

¾ part Ancho Reyes

1 dash of Angostura Bitters

Glass: Hot Toddy Glass or mug

Garnish: Mini Marshmallows or whipped cream

Method:

Build ingredients in a cup, stir to combine and top with marshmallows or whipped cream.

Vodka Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

1 part Reyka Vodka

.5 part honey

1 part fresh lemon juice

2 part boiling hot water

1 black tea bag

1 cinnamon stick

Glass: glass mug

Garnish: lemon slice

Method: build

Method:

Add boiling water to the glass mug. Allow to preheat. Discard hot water. Add tea bag with new boiling water and add Cinnamon stick and honey, let honey dissolve. And stir. Add remaining ingredients and garnish.

Lower East Cider

Ingredients:

1 part Hudson Whiskey Bright Lights, Big Bourbon

3 parts apple cider

1 part water

3 inch knob of fresh ginger, sliced (approximately 2-3 ounces)

3-4 whole cloves

4 cinnamon sticks

½ teaspoon all spice

Lemon peel garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients except for the bourbon in a pan and quickly bring to a boil. Immediately turn off heat and let steep for 25 minutes. Strain out spices.

Serving Suggestion: 1 part Bright Lights, Big Bourbon 4 parts Mulled cider

Serve immediately: In a mug, add 1 part Hudson Bright Lights, Big Bourbon and top with approximately 4 parts of the hot cider mix. For a party, make a larger batch in advance, reheat and keep the cider on low heat.