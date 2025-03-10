Dirty Sue is launching premium pickle juice to help you up your cocktail game

Table of Contents Table of Contents Dirty Sue Premium Pickle Juice Where can I buy it?

Have you ever had a Pickleback? If not, you’re really missing out on a boozy, tangy treat. In the simplest terms, a Pickleback is a shot of liquor (usually a bourbon, rye, or other whiskey) directly followed by a shot of pickle juice or brine. The tangy, salty, spicy pickle juice perfectly offsets the warmth of the alcohol.

It’s a surprisingly great combination. And while you can dump out some juice from your favorite Kosher dills or sweet gherkins, wouldn’t you buy a bottle made specifically for a Pickleback instead?

Dirty Sue Premium Pickle Juice

First bartender Eric “ET” Tecosky founded the wildly popular Dirty Sue Premium Olive Juice brand. Now, just in time for spring mixing and celebrating the popular brand’s 21st birthday, he’s launching Dirty Sue Premium Pickle Juice.

Dirty Sue Premium Pickle Juice was crafted for use in Picklebacks, Margaritas, Bloody marys, and any cocktail that would benefit from salty, savory, lightly spicy pickle juice. It can also be drunk on its own as a high-electrolyte, rehydrating post-workout drink.

“Dirty Sue Premium Pickle Juice is something we’ve been working to perfect for some time. The recipe, the timing, and, most importantly, a new outfit for our brand’s 21st birthday all had to be exactly right,” Tecosky said in a press release. “

Besides, a zillion TikTokers adding it to their soft drinks can’t be wrong, right?”

Where can I buy it?

Dirty Sue Premium Pickle Juice is available at DirtySue.com for the suggested retail price of $23 for two 375ml bottles.

