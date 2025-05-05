 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

NBA legend Dominique Wilkins is teaming up with Old Fourth Distillery to launch a whiskey

Dominique Wilkins is partnering with an Atlanta-based distillery to launch his own bourbon

By
Old Fourth
Old Fourth

If you’re a younger NBA fan, you might not know how amazing it was to watch Dominique Wilkins play in the 80s and 90s. He was referred to as “The Human Highlight Film” and was named to nine all-star teams during his career.

He was well-known for his gravity-defying dunks. Now, he’ll be known for a limited edition whiskey. The NBA legend is partnering with Atlanta’s Old Fourth Distillery to launch a whiskey aptly named Nique’s Batch.

Recommended Videos

Old Fourth Nique’s Batch

Old Fourth
Old Fourth

Old Fourth Nique’s Batch is a collaboration between Wilkins and Old Fourth’s master blender and co-owner, Clinton Dugan. This distillery is only releasing 1,982 bottles of this limited-edition whiskey, the number referring to the year Wilkins made his NBA debut. This 105-proof bourbon was matured for a minimum of eight years.

Related

If you didn’t already know, Wilkins spent the majority of his NBA career playing for the Atlanta Hawks, and the city will always hold a special place in his heart.

“Atlanta has always been home,” said Wilkins. “I wanted to build something real. Something you can taste and say, ‘Yeah, that’s Atlanta.'”

“This wasn’t about just putting my name on a bottle,” he said. “I was part of every step — from tasting to blending — because it had to reflect who I am and what Atlanta means to me.”

Where can I buy it?

Glass of whiskey with ice cubes served on wooden planks
Jag_cz / Shutterstock

Nique’s Batch is available at alcohol retailers in Georgia this week and will soon be available for online shipping to forty-five states. It will be available on both ShortbarrelBourbon.com and O4D.com for the suggested retail price of $79.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Nearest Green Distillery is launching an exclusive membership club
Nearest Green Distillery is launching an exclusive whiskey club
Nearest Green Distillery

One of the biggest trends in the whiskey world is membership clubs. Recently, we wrote about the World Whiskey Society’s club. Well, now Nearest Green Distillery has announced the launch of its own membership club. It’s called The Fifty-Six Society, and members receive a handful of whiskey-centric benefits.
The Fifty-Six Society

Members receive a variety of perks for $299 per quarter or $999 per year. Society members will have access to members-only celebrations, curated whiskey tastings, and even master classes with Nearest Green’s Master Blender. They also won’t have to stand in long lines at the distillery awaiting the brand’s newest release. This is because members have “skip-the-line” access to distillery events. They’ll also be the first to know about the opportunity to purchase distillery exclusive releases and get early access.

Read more
Rolling Fork Spirits is launching the perfect spirit for fans of both rum and rye whiskey
Rolling Fork created the perfect spirit for fans of dark rum and rye whiskey
Rolling Forks

The worlds of whiskey and rum are intertwined due to the aging process. If you’re a whiskey drinker, there’s a decent chance you also enjoy aged rum from time to time. If so, the distillers at Rolling Forks Spirits have an expression especially for you.
Rolling Forks Fortuitous Union

The Indiana-based spirits brand recently announced the launch of the third batch of its popular Fortuitous Union, a small-batch blend of rye whiskey and rum. The name refers to how surprisingly “fortuitous” the blend was.

Read more
Avalon Spirits is launching Whiskey Row Bourbon with three releases
Whiskey Row bourbon is launching with three unique expressions
Whiskey Row

Named for the historic section of Main Street in Louisville, Kentucky, Whiskey Row Bourbon is the newest line from Avalon Spirits. It was created to pay tribute to pre-prohibition aging and blending techniques. The brand is set to start it all off by launching three unique expressions.
The Whiskey Row Bourbon lineup

The three Whiskey Row Bourbon releases are Triple Wood, Bottled in Bond, and Cask Strength. The Triple Wood expression gets its name because it's matured for at least four years in a charred oak before being finished in cognac and Pedro Ximénez sherry casks. The Bottled in Bond expression follows a "rigorous six-marker process to ensure quality" and is aged for at least four years in a federally bonded warehouse under government supervision before being bottled at a potent 100-proof. The Cask Strength is precisely as the name would make it appear. It isn't proofed down after maturing and bottled at barrel strength.

Read more