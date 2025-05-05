NBA legend Dominique Wilkins is teaming up with Old Fourth Distillery to launch a whiskey

Table of Contents Table of Contents Old Fourth Nique’s Batch Where can I buy it?

If you’re a younger NBA fan, you might not know how amazing it was to watch Dominique Wilkins play in the 80s and 90s. He was referred to as “The Human Highlight Film” and was named to nine all-star teams during his career.

He was well-known for his gravity-defying dunks. Now, he’ll be known for a limited edition whiskey. The NBA legend is partnering with Atlanta’s Old Fourth Distillery to launch a whiskey aptly named Nique’s Batch.

Old Fourth Nique’s Batch

Old Fourth Nique’s Batch is a collaboration between Wilkins and Old Fourth’s master blender and co-owner, Clinton Dugan. This distillery is only releasing 1,982 bottles of this limited-edition whiskey, the number referring to the year Wilkins made his NBA debut. This 105-proof bourbon was matured for a minimum of eight years.

If you didn’t already know, Wilkins spent the majority of his NBA career playing for the Atlanta Hawks, and the city will always hold a special place in his heart.

“Atlanta has always been home,” said Wilkins. “I wanted to build something real. Something you can taste and say, ‘Yeah, that’s Atlanta.'”

“This wasn’t about just putting my name on a bottle,” he said. “I was part of every step — from tasting to blending — because it had to reflect who I am and what Atlanta means to me.”

Where can I buy it?

Nique’s Batch is available at alcohol retailers in Georgia this week and will soon be available for online shipping to forty-five states. It will be available on both ShortbarrelBourbon.com and O4D.com for the suggested retail price of $79.99 for a 750ml bottle.