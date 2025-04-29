Stellum Spirits and Star Trek Spirits are partnering for an out-of-this world duo of whiskeys

‘Star Trek’ was known “to boldly go where no man has gone before.” Apparently, instead of traveling to planets in far-off solar systems, they’ll fly the USS Enterprise into the whiskey world instead. That’s because Star Trek Spirits, the official spirits brand of the Star Trek franchise, is collaborating with Stellum Spirits to launch two limited-edition whiskeys.

Star Trek Spirits X Stellum Spirits Whiskey Collab

The two limited-edition whiskeys are a Blended Rye Whiskey and a Cask-Strength Blended Whiskey. Both whiskeys are bottled in the Romulan Ale bottle ‘Star Trek’ fans know all about, thanks to the United Federation of Planets outlawing it.

The Blended Rye Whiskey is a bold, memorable 118.02-proof expression that (according to the brand) begins with a nose of rye, brown sugar, and toasted almonds. The palate is a mingling of flavors, including star anise, sesame, almonds, dill, apricot, orange peel, and brown sugar.

The Cask Strength Blended Whiskey is a potent, warming 120.67-proof. According to the brand, it begins with vanilla beans, orange peel, caramel corn, peppercorns, cedar, and oak on the nose. Sipping it reveals hints of charred orange, fresh leather, vanilla beans, cardamom, cedar, and spiced nuts. The finish is warm and ends with sweet cinnamon.

Where can I buy them?

Both of these limited-edition, Stellum Star Trek-themed whiskeys will be available online at Star Trek Spirits (startrekspirits.com) for the suggested retail price of $79 per bottle. You should know that these collectible whiskeys are extremely limited, as the distillery is only releasing three barrels worth of bottles for each whiskey. These are truly must-have small batch whiskeys for the Star Trek fan and whiskey aficionado alike.