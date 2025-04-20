Up your American single malt whiskey game with Minden Mill’s single estate whiskey

Table of Contents Table of Contents Minden Mill American Single Malt Whiskey Where can I buy it?

As if you needed a reason to get into American single malt whiskey, the distillers at Minden Mill Distilling just announced the release of Minden Mill American Single Malt Whiskey. Made from locally sourced ingredients near the Sierra Nevada mountain range in the Nevada desert, this is about as far away from Scotland as possible. Yet, you won’t find many American single malt whiskeys that taste more like their counterparts from across the pond.

This terroir-driven whiskey is made with 100% estate-grown barley malted on-site. It’s mashed with M1 yeast and water from the brand’s well outside the distillery. It’s distilled in dual, all-copper Forsyth stills crafted in Speyside, Scotland. It’s matured for five years in a combination of Oloroso sherry, ex-bourbon, and American oak as well as re-charred wine and sherry butts. All in climate-controlled barrelhouses designed to mimic the temperature and humidity found in Speyside.

According to the brand, the result is a memorable, non-chill filtered, 94-proof whiskey that begins with a nose of fig, caramel, golden raisin, candied plum, and honeycomb. The palate is a medley of caramel, dried cherries, fruit compote, honey, sweet malt, tobacco, and allspice.

“Minden Mill has the unique opportunity to help introduce the U.S. consumer to the American Single Malt Whiskey category,” Minden Mill Master Distiller Joe O’Sullivan said.

“This is a true representation of a single estate whiskey, highlighting the unique terroir of Nevada’s high desert and the extreme Sierra Nevada temperaments – from very short growing seasons to the scorching summer days and brutally cold nights. The subtle exploration of flavor based on regional differences is what made Scotch Whisky so compelling to consumers, and we can replicate that experience in Minden with American Single Malt.”

Where can I buy it?

Minden Mill American Single Malt Whiskey is currently available at select retailers throughout the US and on Minden Mill’s website for the suggested retail price of $60.