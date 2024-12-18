 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Southern Distilling is the first brand to offer contract distilled American single malt whiskey

Southern Distilling is equipped to contract distill your American single malt whiskey

By
Whisky
istock/5PH.

With the recent news that the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau has ratified a ruling to officially create a recognized category of American Single Malt whiskey, enthusiasm for the style is at an all-time high. There are currently more than 200 distilleries making American single malt whiskey.

To give you an idea of just how popular the whiskey style has become, more American distillers are crafting American single malt whiskey than Scottish distillers making single malt Scotch whisky.

Recommended Videos

But even with its popularity, some smaller brands don’t yet have the means to craft their own American single malt whiskeys. This is where contract distilling comes into play, specifically brands like Southern Distilling Company.

Related

Contract American single malt whiskey

Scotch by candlelight
Andrew Seaman / Unsplash

North Carolina-based Southern Distilling Company is the first contract distiller to offer bulk American single malt whiskey productions for brands hoping to launch their own whiskeys. The distillery is one of the pioneers of American single malt whiskey, having produced noteworthy single malts for almost a decade.

“We support more than 140 clients globally today,” Vienna Barger, co-founder and COO of Southern Distilling Company, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to hear the recent landmark ruling from TTB establishing the new official American Single Malt Whiskey category.”

Southern Distilling Company can contract distill for smaller and upstart distilleries because its 20-acre campus is home to a 36,000-square-foot distillery that can produce more than 20,000 barrels annually.

“Since we established the company in 2013, we have always embraced both heritage and innovation,” Pete Barger, co-founder and CEO of Southern Distilling Company, said in a press release. “I can’t think of a better way to do that than opening our doors to many more American Single Malt Whiskey clients across the country and to our international partners.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
James B. Beam Distilling Co.is launching a Private Barrel Club
Jim Beam is launching a single barrel program
Whiskey barrels

In the world of American whiskey, James B. Beam Distilling is (along with Jack Daniel’s) at the top of the whiskey-drenched mountain. There are few brands as beloved as Jim Beam. That’s why we were so excited to see the iconic Kentucky-based distillery announcing the launch of Beam Private Barrel Club.
Beam Private Barrel Club

This club allows Jim Beam drinkers to buy and personalize their own single-barrel bourbon directly from the distillery. While the brand included will change, the first to be featured is Knob Creek. This experience allows fans to travel to the Clermont, Kentucky distillery, visit the iconic warehouses, and select a barrel of bourbon or rye.

Read more
Woodford Reserve is launching new Batch Proof 119.5 whiskey
Woodford Reserve is launching its annual Batch Proof whiskey
Woodford Reserve

Located in Versailles, Kentucky in the heart of horse racing country, Woodford Reserve is one of the biggest names in the bourbon whiskey world. It’s well-known for its popular Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Double Oaked, and various limited-edition expressions. Every year, this iconic brand launches a limited-edition, high-proof expression called Woodford Reserve Batch Proof.
Woodford Reserve Batch Proof 119.5

This year’s addition to the annual Batch Proof series is Woodford Reserve Batch Proof 119.5. Crafted by Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall, Batch Proof is created by batching more than 100 Woodford Reserve barrels together. This includes barrels from many different dates of production located in different warehouses and on different floors.

Read more
Good Deeds is releasing a blend of WhistlePig and Black Button whiskeys
This rye and bourbon blend was created for charity
Good Deeds

Not only does Good Deeds Spirits release flavorful, complex whiskeys, but it does it for a good cause (hence the name). Its newest release is Good Deed Whiskey Batch #2—this blend of rye whiskey from renowned WhistlePig and bourbon from award-winning Black Button.

This release will be limited to only 500 bottles and sold by Big Thirst, Inc., with the proceeds going to STEPUP Foundation, "a spirits training and entrepreneurship program for underrepresented professionals in the spirits community."
Good Deeds Whiskey Batch #2

Read more