Southern Distilling is the first brand to offer contract distilled American single malt whiskey

With the recent news that the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau has ratified a ruling to officially create a recognized category of American Single Malt whiskey, enthusiasm for the style is at an all-time high. There are currently more than 200 distilleries making American single malt whiskey.

To give you an idea of just how popular the whiskey style has become, more American distillers are crafting American single malt whiskey than Scottish distillers making single malt Scotch whisky.

But even with its popularity, some smaller brands don’t yet have the means to craft their own American single malt whiskeys. This is where contract distilling comes into play, specifically brands like Southern Distilling Company.

Contract American single malt whiskey

North Carolina-based Southern Distilling Company is the first contract distiller to offer bulk American single malt whiskey productions for brands hoping to launch their own whiskeys. The distillery is one of the pioneers of American single malt whiskey, having produced noteworthy single malts for almost a decade.

“We support more than 140 clients globally today,” Vienna Barger, co-founder and COO of Southern Distilling Company, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to hear the recent landmark ruling from TTB establishing the new official American Single Malt Whiskey category.”

Southern Distilling Company can contract distill for smaller and upstart distilleries because its 20-acre campus is home to a 36,000-square-foot distillery that can produce more than 20,000 barrels annually.

“Since we established the company in 2013, we have always embraced both heritage and innovation,” Pete Barger, co-founder and CEO of Southern Distilling Company, said in a press release. “I can’t think of a better way to do that than opening our doors to many more American Single Malt Whiskey clients across the country and to our international partners.”