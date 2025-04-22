 Skip to main content
Bucked Up Whiskey is releasing the perfect expression for fans of churros

Bucked Up Whiskey is releasing the cinnamon and sugar-filled whiskey of your deep-friend dreams

By
Whiskey in a glass by a fire
Thomas Park / Unsplash

Bucked Up Whiskey is a whiskey brand that got its name because it’s a brand committed to supporting organizations like the Wild Horse Sanctuary in Shingletown, California, which supports the protection and preservation of horses. It’s known for its Bucked Up Bourbon, Bucked Up White Whiskey, and Bucked Up Bourbon Gold.

All of which are adorned with a cowboy in the process of being knocked off bucking bronco. Its latest whiskey release doesn’t really have much to do with horses, but it should appeal to anyone who enjoys deep-fried, cinnamon-covered treats.

Bucked Up Churro Flavored Whiskey

Bucked Up
Bucked Up

That’s right. Bucked Up Whiskey’s newest release is a churro-flavored expression. It begins as a premium whiskey infused with classic churro flavors to make it the indulgent dessert whiskey of your deep-fried dreams. The flavors include cinnamon, sugar, and warm spices. The folks at Bucked Up suggest drinking it neat, on the rocks, or mixed into a classic cocktail to give it an elevated, spicy boost. This just might be the perfect whiskey to drink around the campfire.

“We are thrilled to introduce Bucked Up Churro Whiskey to the market,” Jeff Szafarski, Founder at Bucked Up Whiskey, said.

“We wanted to create something truly special that captures the essence of a beloved treat while delivering the quality our customers expect from Bucked Up. We believe this unique flavor will resonate with a wide audience and become a new favorite.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey on ice in a glass
Ambitious Studio - Rick Barrett / Unsplash

Bucked Up Churro Whiskey is available for purchase at select retailers and online retailers like Flaviar for the suggested retail price of $32.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
