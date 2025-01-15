Angel’s Envy is partnering with East Olivia on a Valentine’s Day gift set

Table of Contents Table of Contents Angel’s Envy Valentine’s Day Floral Gift Set Where can I buy it?

Nothing says “I love you” like a well-made bourbon whiskey. The folks at Angel’s Envy know this more than most. That’s because the makers of some of the most beloved finished whiskeys are teaming up with floral brand East Olivia to launch a limited-edition Valentine’s gift set.

Angel’s Envy Valentine’s Day Floral Gift Set

The limited-edition Valentine’s Day Floral Gift Set comes with everything you need to delight your whiskey-loving other half (or just keep it for yourself). The gift set includes a hand-crafted greeting card (adorned with edible flowers) that’s also a handmade floral garnish that can be used in a cocktail featuring Angel’s Envy aptly called the Amore Manhattan.

You also get a recipe card explaining the step-by-step instructions on how to craft the cocktail and how to use the flowers as garnish. Lastly, you get a 750ml bottle of Angel’s Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels along with a custom-fit ruby red gift bag.

“As the most giftable bourbon, Angel’s Envy believes every great gift—or cocktail—deserves a perfect finishing touch,” Maria Dao, Marketing Director at Angel’s Envy said in a press release.

“This Valentine’s Day, we’re thrilled to partner with East Olivia, a brand that shares our passion for pushing the boundaries of our respective crafts. Together, we’ve created a thoughtful gift that serves an experience as refined as our finished whiskeys.”

Where can I buy it?

If you want to buy this gift set for that special someone and totally win Valentine’s Day, you had better act quickly. It’s available to order from now until February 4th on Angel’s Envy’s online store for the price of $55. Just remember, this is a limited-edition gift set and is only available while supplies last.

