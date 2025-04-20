What is triple sec? The underrated hero of your favorite cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is triple sec? How is it made? What is its history? What flavors does it bring to cocktails? The difference between curaçao, Grand Marnier, and triple sec Popular triple sec brands Bottom line

When you write about alcohol for almost two decades, you tend to learn at least a little about sometimes overlooked spirits, liqueurs, and cocktail ingredients. While I’ve spent a long time learning about (and drinking) bourbon, single malt Scotch, rye whiskey, tequila, gin, rum, and even vodka, sometimes the lesser thought of spirits are the most interesting. This is the case with triple sec.

If you’re a fan of cocktails, especially the Margarita, Sidecar, or Cosmopolitan and more, you know all about the prowess of triple sec. But while you know that it adds flavor to your favorite cocktail, do you really know what those flavors are? Also, what exactly is triple sec.

What is triple sec?

In the simplest terms, triple sec is an orange-flavored liqueur that can be imbibed neat but is most often used as a cocktail ingredient. Depending on the triple sec, this liqueur is usually in the 20-40% alcohol by volume range.

While the origin of the name is a bit murky, many believe that the term is French in origin and translates to “triple dry”. It might have been a reference to the lightly bitter flavor that oranges bring to the liqueur. Some say it comes from the number of times the liqueur is distilled or its concentration.

Others believe that renowned triple sec brand Cointreau invented it as a reference to the three different types of orange peels used to create the liqueur.

How is it made?

Contemporary triple sec begins with a neutral spirit made from sugar beets. Orange peel is steeped in the spirit. You might be expecting bright orange peels. But the oranges are harvested when the skin is still green so more of the oils are still present. The spirit is then distilled again before being mixed with another neutral spirit, before being flavored and sweetened with powdered beet sugar.

What is its history?

Like many spirits, triple sec has its origins in France. A man named Jean-Baptiste Combier created the first triple sec in Saumur, France in 1834. He created it by steeping sun-dried orange skins in alcohol for twenty-four hours before distilling the macerated liquid in copper pot stills. While not the most well-known triple sec brand, you might be surprised to learn that the Combier brand of triple sec is still produced today.

“The historical recipe has remained unchanged. Orange peel imported from the Caribbean is zested by hand at the distillery. No colourings or flavourings are added to the pure distillation of sweet and bitter oranges, water and sugar.,” says the Distillerie Combier website.

What flavors does it bring to cocktails?

It’s been established that triple sec is a sweet, orange flavored liqueur. But it’s more than just that simplified definition. When used in a cocktail, it brings a bright, citrus aroma and flavor including notes of orange peels, sweet sugar, tart citrus peels, and a gentle bitterness that ties everything together. It’s a complex, balanced addition to your favorite mixed drinks.

The difference between curaçao, Grand Marnier, and triple sec

If you didn’t know better, you might assume that triple sec, curaçao, and even Grand Marnier) are the same thing. They all have an overall orange flavor, but there are subtle differences that separate them. Triple sec is, at its essence, just an orange-flavored liqueur. Curaçao, on the other hand, is an orange liqueur that gets added flavor from various herbs and spices (depending on the brand). Grand Marnier isn’t a style at all, but a brand name for an orange-forward liqueur that has a base of cognac and sometimes a neutral spirit along with orange, sugar, and other flavors.

Popular triple sec brands

Sure, you can stroll into your local liquor store and buy a generic, bottom-shelf bottle of triple sec produced by a brand you’ve never heard of. But if you’re using it to elevate the flavors in your favorite cocktail, don’t you want to use a quality triple sec? Luckily, there are many to choose from. While Cointreau is by far the most famous and favorite of bartenders and home mixologists alike, Bols, De Kuyper, Luxardo, and other brands also make triple secs.

Bottom line

Earlier, we briefly mentioned how important triple sec is as a cocktail ingredient. We already mentioned the Margarita, Sidecar, and Cosmopolitan. But the liqueur is also heavily featured in the Long Island Iced Tea, Between the Sheets, and many more. So, next time you see that bottle sitting in the back of your liquor cabinet, take it out, dust it off, and mix it into your favorite cocktails to add a kick of orange. You’ll be glad you did.