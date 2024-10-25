Tobermory is releasing two new whiskies in the US

Located on the Isle of Mull, Tobermory is one of Scotland’s oldest distilleries. Established in 1798, it’s known for its Tobermory and Ledaig lines of single malt Scotch whisky. Recently, it announced that it would be releasing two new single malts. One from each of these iconic brands. They are Tobermory 21-Year-Old and Ledaig 18-Year-Old.

Tobermory 21-Year-Old

This 21-year-old single malt whisky is the newest addition to Tobermory’s unpeated core range of whiskies. According to the distillery, it is finished in Oloroso sherry casks and begins with a nose of marzipan, hazelnuts, toffee, and treacle. The palate is a mix of cherry wood, brown sugar, caramelized pineapples, and sticky toffee. The finish is fresh, light, and sweet.

“Our Tobermory 21-Year-Old is a true reflection of the artistry behind our whisky-making. The long maturation in American oak, followed by the sherry finish, allows the spirit to develop a harmony of flavors that’s both bold and refined,” Juliann Fernandez, master blender at Tobermory Distillery, said in a press release. “It’s a whisky that captures the essence of the Island of Mull—natural, complex, and full of character— and one we are excited American whisky enthusiasts will soon be able to enjoy.”

Ledaig 18-Year-Old

Unlike Tobermory, Ledaig is a heavily-peated single malt. It was matured for sixteen years in ex-bourbon barrels before being finished for two more years in sherry casks. According to the distillery, the result is a smoky, sweet whisky that begins with a nose of seaweed, robust peat smoke, black pepper, and oak. Sipping it reveals notes of sweet sherry, orange peels, coffee, sea salt, tobacco, white pepper, and herbal smoke. The finish is a mix of sea spray, smoke, and licorice.

“The Ledaig 18-Year-Old is a whisky that celebrates our peat-fired heritage,” Fernandez said. “We’ve allowed the peat smoke to develop into something truly special over 18 years, enhancing it with a sherry cask finish to create a rich, smoky whisky that stands out in the world of peated malts.”

Where can I buy them?

These single malt whiskies are extremely limited. You can find them at select retailers in the US and ReserveBar.com. Tobermory 21-Year-Old retails for $280.99 and Ledaig 18-Year-Old retails for $176.99.

