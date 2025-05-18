This award-winning chef says the secret to better BBQ is relaxing more

Chef Charlie McKenna has a long history in the world of BBQ, learning very early on about the art of authentic Southern BBQ from his Grandma Lillie. Chef McKenna has won two Memphis in May victories and a variety of other awards on the competitive BBQ circuit, teaching him a thing or two about the art of grilling. Just in time for grilling season, Chef McKenna shares his best tips and tricks you can implement right from home — from the best BBQ sauces to the underrated tips every backyard barbecue should know. Here’s what he shared.

Tips for backyard grillers

As a chef, Charlie McKenna is under a lot of pressure when competing in BBQ competitions. However, his best tip for backyard grillers is to relax and focus on having fun in the process of grilling and smoking. ” Too often, people get wrapped up in trying to make everything perfect and forget to enjoy the process. We’re not curing cancer — we’re cooking food for our friends and family to enjoy. When you’re having a good time, that energy translates into the food. You’ll experiment more, learn more, and ultimately serve better barbecue. If it ever feels stressful, take a step back, crack a cold one, and remember why you started grilling in the first place,” he shares.

Avoiding common mistakes

Whether Chef McKenna shares that one of the biggest mistakes he sees, even among seasoned pitmasters, is not planning.Whether smoking a briske t for 14 hours or doing a quick weeknight cookout, you need a game plan. That means knowing your meat, your timing, your temperature targets, and having your tools ready. There will always be hiccups, like the fire being too hot or the weather not cooperating. Build in buffer time and prep as much as possible before the fire’s even lit. Rushing rarely leads to great results in barbecue.

grilling tools , McKenna also urges backyard grillers to avoid getting carried away with Regardingtoo many accessories. He likes to keep things simple and reliable, using a Thermapen thermometer for accurate, instant reads.” I use Mill Scale Metalworks grills—they’re heavy-duty and built for serious outdoor cooking. And of course, I use my own Lillie’s Q sauces and rubs. They were developed for competition and refined in the restaurant, so I know they perform.”

Building flavor and adjusting technique

Chef McKenna thinks of building flavor on the grill, from seasoning to smoke, a “layered process” that begins with choosing quality meat. From there, “It’s about trimming, seasoning, the smoke you use, and how you finish it. Every step is an opportunity to add complexity. Barbecue isn’t just about smoke—it’s about seasoning, technique, and even rest. Every detail matters.”

For cooking the perfect ribs or brisket, McKenna focuses on resting the meat. “The rest period allows juices to redistribute and muscles to relax, making a more flavorful, tender result. I like to let a brisket rest until it reaches the internal temp of 150 – sometimes it can take up to 5 hours, wrapped in butcher paper and placed in a cooler or warm holding oven. It might seem like an extra step, but it takes your barbecue from good to great.”

For Chef McKenna, cooking for a competition-level BBQ vs. cooking on a small scale requires an adjustment both in his technique and attitude. He takes a more relaxed approach to everyday grilling when it requires fewer steps or tricks. I select “Good ingredients ” for everyday grilling and [using] solid techniques. In competition barbecue, judges only get one bite, so every flavor has to be dialed in and amplified. That means more layers, more precise timing, and sometimes a few extra ingredients. For home cooking, keep it simple and focus on having fun with it,” he says.

Sauces, rubs, and marinades

Grilling techniques matter greatly in perfecting the art of barbequing, but they’re not everything. Chef McKenna understands the importance of selecting the right sauce, rub, or marinade for strong-flavored BBQ. The Lillie Q’s Gold Barbeque Sauce was created based on a flavor Chef McKenna grew up with as a child in South Carolina, making it one of his all-time favorites amongst his sauce products. ” That mustard-forward profile works beautifully on everything from pulled pork to chicken. I created every Lillie’s Q product with a specific regional profile in mind, so there’s something in the line for every palate and every protein,” he says.

Chef McKenna says mayonnaise is one secret ingredient and an “underrated secret weapon” when grilling. “I use [mayonnaise] as a base to prevent delicate proteins like salmon from sticking to the grill. It also adds a nice richness and helps hold seasoning in place. Plus, mayo is the base of our Ivory Sauce, which is inspired by Northern Alabama-style white barbecue sauce. It’s a curveball for some folks, but it works.”