Here's what to expect in your Force of Nature meat box

There’s nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a juicy, tender, home-cooked steak after a long workday. Yet, the enjoyment is enhanced even more when you consume high-quality, nutrient-dense, and sustainability-raised meat. However, finding grass-fed, grass-finished meats in my area isn’t always easy. Grocery store shelves have plenty of conventionally raised steaks and beef products but rarely with grass-finished options.

Luckily, recent trends show the demand for healthier, more sustainable meat options continues to rise. To meet demand, brands like Force of Nature meats offer meat delivery services that make it easy to access quality food. Delivered right to your door, Force of Nature offers regeneratively raised, grass-fed meats that honor the animals, the land, and your health. If you’re considering placing an order, here’s what to expect.

Force of Nature meats

Force of Nature’s online shopping process is as simple as it gets. The first step in the process involves selecting your desired meats. Force of Nature’s curated bundles make the process easy if you love variety or have trouble making decisions. On the other hand, if you only like certain meats or want to hand-select your choices, you can also build a custom box of regenerative meats that will be delivered right to your door.

Once an order is placed, Force of Nature packs it with dry ice and ships it in an eco-friendly, insulated box to keep it frozen. When it arrives at your door, the meats are frozen and can be put directly in your freezer until you’re ready to enjoy them. When you’re ready to eat them, I recommend thawing the meat overnight in the refrigerator the night before you want to cook it. All meat products remain fresh for up to one year when frozen and are safe to consume for up to 21 days after thawing.

What sets Force of Nature apart

There are dozens of meat subscription and delivery services available online today. Yet few take the same approach as Force of Nature’s holistic farming and grazing practices. Force of Nature’s meats are regeneratively raised, a process that ensures the meat is better for you, the animals, and the planet. Regenerative farming practices consider the well-being of animals and the needs of the land, resulting in a meat choice you can feel good about. Some benefits of Force of Nature’s meats include the following.

Meat quality

All Force of Nature meats come from 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised animals, yielding meat that is more nutrient-dense than grain-fed, conventional meats. Grass-fed, pasture-raised meats contain more omega-3 fatty acids and other essential nutrients.

Better for the planet

Conventionally raised animal feed is produced through harmful practices to the environment, such as heavy chemical use and monocropping. In comparison, Force of Nature’s regenerative agriculture has the power to sequester carbon, retain water, and restore our soil to enhance biodiversity.

Better for the animals

Animals raised conventionally are often subject to poor living conditions, unnatural diets, and stress. Comparatively, grass-fed and pasture-raised animals are raised with honor in natural environments and fed foods they should eat in nature. Force of Nature meats ensures animals are never in feed lots and are allowed to roam freely.

The selection of meats

Beyond the obvious quality and taste of Force of Nature’s meats, one thing I love about this brand is the massive selection of products it offers. Depending on where you live in the U.S., finding high-quality, grass-fed, grass-finished meats can be a challenge.

While health-focused grocers like Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market have the basics, such as grass-fed ground beef, most stores lack variety. General basics like grass-fed ground beef are easier to find, but specialty items such as Force of Nature’s New York Strip steak are hard to come by. Many traditional grocery stores or butcher shops may not even offer grass-fed meat, let alone grass-finished meats.

The brand offers a wide variety of meats in the beef category alone. Several cuts of steak are available, from tender cuts like filet mignon to fattier cuts like ribeye. Other beef options include the pre-cooked Beef Ancestral Blend Meatballs and flavored sausages like the Jalapeno and Cheddar sausage. In addition to beef, Force of Nature also has many exotic types of meat, such as venison, bison, wild boar, and elk.

Among all the Force of Nature products, my favorite is the beef Italian-style meatballs. Perfect for those nights when you can’t be bothered to cook or clean, these pre-cooked meatballs give you the convenience of eating out without the unhealthy ingredients. The beef used in these meatballs is raised with no antibiotics and no added growth hormones. I popped these meatballs in the air fryer, and within 12 to 14 minutes, I had a delicious dinner with zero hassle whatsoever.