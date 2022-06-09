Kim Kardashian Now Beyond Meat’s Chief Taste Consultant

Since 2009, Beyond Meat has been producing plant-based substitutes for burgers. The nonmeat popularity exploded in the late 2010s and the food product is now served in thousands of restaurants, including Carl’s Jr., Denny’s, and TGI Friday’s. On Wednesday, May 24, Beyond Meat announced that it brought aboard its biggest name yet as a brand ambassador: Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian is actually very selective about what she endorses, but she chose the meat alternative company because it distinguishes itself by offering products made without soy and plant-based ingredients without GMOs. For Kardashian, not only does Beyond Meat represent an alternative to animal cruelty, environmental destruction, and added hormones and antibiotics, it’s a critical step to the safety and protection of our planet.

“I love that (Beyond Meat) is not only making plant-based eating delicious and accessible, but is doing so in a way that benefits both people and the planet,” Kardashian said in a press release. “It’s empowering to know that the small changes I’m making for my family, like incorporating more Beyond Meat into our meals, can add up to make a big impact.”

Kardashian joins a growing roster of well-known Beyond Meat ambassadors, from Kevin Hart and Shay Mitchell to Snoop Dogg and Liza Koshy who endorse Beyond Meat’s vision for feeding a better future without compromising on taste, health, or sustainability.

In the clip, Kardashian sports her new platinum blonde look on top of a sleek, all-black number with a sleeveless turtleneck over high-waisted black pants. In a modern kitchen, a chef on each side takes turns handing Kardashian Beyond Meat dishes. There’s one issue: She doesn’t take a bite.

Never one to duck controversy, Kardashian clapped back at social media critics who accused her of false enthusiasm for the fake meat when she doesn’t actually eat it. Via May 31 Instagram stories, the model revealed some behind-the-scenes outtakes where she was clearly consuming Beyond Meat products.

“Guys, come on… ,” she wrote over the videos.

Kardashian has been an advocate for plant-based diets and Beyond Meat products for several years. Last year she even shared her vegan taco recipe made with Beyond Meat on sister Kourtney’s lifestyle blog, Poosh. Always the entrepreneur, the model now serves on the plant-based meat’s newest campaign as its first chief taste consultant.

To celebrate the new role, Kardashian is sharing her favorite Beyond Meat products and recipes through the company’s newsletter, which also includes exclusive offers, nonmeat news, and more.

“I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I’ve stepped in to help with my greatest asset, my taste,” Kardashian said in the collaboration’s video release.

Editors' Recommendations