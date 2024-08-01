Verde Farms teaches us all about grass-fed beef

Whether you love burgers grilled or griddled, grass-fed beef is a must-try option. Not only is the flavor delicious, but it’s also healthier than standard grain-fed beef. To learn all about grass-fed beef and burgers, we needed an expert. So, we interviewed Verde Farms founder Dana Ehrlich for her favorite grass-fed burger insights and tips. Verde Farms specializes in organic, grass-fed beef, including its new 80/20 100% grass-fed burger patties, launched in May 2024.

Why grass-fed beef?

Burgers aren’t usually considered healthy, but the health benefits of grass-fed burgers are an exception. Some scientific studies claim that grass-fed beef contains higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins A, E, and K2. There are also animal welfare concerns, as pasture-raised cattle are more humane compared to industrial feedlots.

For many, the preference for grass-fed beef comes down to flavor. While some people find 100% grass-fed beef too “gamey,” many prefer this more intense flavor to grain-finished beef. In fact, for many, this additional flavor boost is the reason why it’s excellent for burgers. “One of my favorite high-protein burger recipes, great for an extra energy boost for summer adventures,” explains Ehrlich, “is to top my burgers with fried eggs, which can be pre-cracked into travel-ready containers for added convenience, if needed. I like to top with Vermont aged cheddar for a stronger complementary flavor.”

Seasoning and cooking grass-fed burgers

Grass-fed beef often has less fat and marbling than grain-fed cattle. But because burgers are blended with the desired fat ratio (in the case of Verde Farm patties, 80/20), this lack of fat will not be an issue. So, how do you season it? Treat it like a piece of high-quality steak. Ehrlich prefers simplicity — sea salt and black pepper — for grass-fed burgers. Because there’s so much flavor in the meat, it’s best not to mask it in complicated rubs or marinades. “A common seasoning pitfall is that people should use more salt and add it earlier than they think,” explained Ehrlich. “I always recommend letting the beef come to room temperature for 1 to 2 hours prior to cooking. I also recommend putting the salt on the meat about an hour before cooking to allow it to really penetrate the meat. I add the pepper just before cooking.”

While cooking burgers in a cast iron or flattop is great, the warm weather calls for the grill. Propane is the easiest, but if you have more time, Ehrlich prefers charcoal. “When I have more time,” said Ehrlich, “I like to use our Big Green Egg with hardwood lump charcoal to get better flavor. You can also use different wood chips, such as mesquite, to add an extra layer of flavor.” Simply cook on high heat for 30 to 60 seconds per side and then turn down the heat until it reaches temperature. And like a good steak, be sure to rest your burgers before eating.

In terms of cheeses, American, provolone, Swiss, and cheddar are all great. But if you’re looking to add even more funk to the natural flavor of grass-fed beef, Ehrlich recommends blue cheese or gorgonzola crumbles.