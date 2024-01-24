The 7 best Big Green Egg accessories in 2024

As far as grills go, the Big Green Egg is incredible. You can use it to cook virtually anything. It’s the American version of a Mushikamado, a versatile, southern Japanese, wood- or charcoal-fueled stove. Because of materials, and its design, it can reach temperatures of up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s impressive. But as impressive as it is, any professional or skilled griller knows it’s the accessories that you use with your grill that make the task worthwhile. From spatulas to meat thermometers, there are a host of options out there, and they all have something to offer you. No serious barbecue chef should be without a good set of tools — Big Green Egg accessories included — and here’s how you can save big while beefing up your arsenal:

EGGmit BBQ Glove

The Big Green Egg operates at extreme temperatures, so you don’t want to be touching it, or the grill surface, with your bare hands. The solution is to wear some EGGmit barbecue gloves designed to protect your hands, wrists, and lower arms. They can withstand temperatures of up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit (246 degrees Celsius). While that’s not the maximum temp that the Big Green Egg supports, those resistances are high enough to keep you protected while grilling on your beloved cooker.

2. Egg Covers

Your Big Green Egg will be exposed to the elements outside, even if it’s under a patio roof or cover. To protect it, you’ll want a water-resistant and form-fitting cover. The cover you need depends on the Green Egg model you own, of course, but there are a ton of options.

ConvEGGtor Plate

The official convEGGtor plate turns your Big Green Egg into a convection cooker. The system basically circulates hot air, similar to an air fryer, to cook meals faster and more evenly. The official convEGGtor plate sits atop your grill grate and acts as a barrier between the food and the fire, which is better for low, slow cooks. It’s a must-have accessory if you want to roast, smoke, or bake on your grill. There are plates available for any size Egg, from mini up to large.

Egg Genius

Out-of-the-box Big Green Egg grills are not smart-enabled. But with the EGG Genius, all of that changes. Once connected, it allows you to remotely manage and monitor your cooks, whether checking temperatures, seeing if you need to adjust the heat, or reviewing graphs and analytics of your best and past cooks. You’ll even get alerts on your phone when your meal is done cooking or if the temperature drops too low.

EGGspander Kit

The five-piece EGGspander Kit includes everything you need to get the most out of your Big Green Egg. It includes a convEGGtor basket, multi-tier cooking racks, two stainless half grids, and a direct “Cowboy Style” lower rack. You can easily place the racks where you want and get the perfect cook every time. They’re easy to clean when you’re all done, too.

Pizza and Baking Stone

A pizza stone, if you don’t already know, is an oven- or grill-friendly stone that helps evenly cook pizza, bread, and other dough-based foods. The ceramics pull moisture from the outer surface of the dough, which makes it crispy and delicious. You can order Big Green Egg pizza stones in 12, 14, and 21-inch sizes.

Butane Charcoal EGGniter

You’ll need a safe way to ignite your charcoal, campfire, or wood cooks, and that’s precisely what the battery-powered and refillable Butane Charcoal EGGniter provides. It has an adjustable torch flame for precise lights, with an air-blower to help start and boost your fire.

