 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 7 best Big Green Egg accessories in 2024

Briley Kenney
By

As far as grills go, the Big Green Egg is incredible. You can use it to cook virtually anything. It’s the American version of a Mushikamado, a versatile, southern Japanese, wood- or charcoal-fueled stove. Because of materials, and its design, it can reach temperatures of up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s impressive. But as impressive as it is, any professional or skilled griller knows it’s the accessories that you use with your grill that make the task worthwhile. From spatulas to meat thermometers, there are a host of options out there, and they all have something to offer you. No serious barbecue chef should be without a good set of tools — Big Green Egg accessories included — and here’s how you can save big while beefing up your arsenal:

EGGmit BBQ Glove

Big Green EGGmit BBQ gloves used to cook shellfish.
Big Green Egg

The Big Green Egg operates at extreme temperatures, so you don’t want to be touching it, or the grill surface, with your bare hands. The solution is to wear some EGGmit barbecue gloves designed to protect your hands, wrists, and lower arms. They can withstand temperatures of up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit (246 degrees Celsius). While that’s not the maximum temp that the Big Green Egg supports, those resistances are high enough to keep you protected while grilling on your beloved cooker.

2. Egg Covers

Big Green Egg compact island cover for grill to protect from the elements.
Big Green Egg

Your Big Green Egg will be exposed to the elements outside, even if it’s under a patio roof or cover. To protect it, you’ll want a water-resistant and form-fitting cover. The cover you need depends on the Green Egg model you own, of course, but there are a ton of options.

Check Price

Related

ConvEGGtor Plate

Big Green Egg convEGGtor plate for convection grill cooking your food.
Big Green Egg

The official convEGGtor plate turns your Big Green Egg into a convection cooker. The system basically circulates hot air, similar to an air fryer, to cook meals faster and more evenly. The official convEGGtor plate sits atop your grill grate and acts as a barrier between the food and the fire, which is better for low, slow cooks. It’s a must-have accessory if you want to roast, smoke, or bake on your grill. There are plates available for any size Egg, from mini up to large.

Check Price

Egg Genius

Big Green Egg accessories, EGG Genius smart device for remote monitoring.
Big Green Egg

Out-of-the-box Big Green Egg grills are not smart-enabled. But with the EGG Genius, all of that changes. Once connected, it allows you to remotely manage and monitor your cooks, whether checking temperatures, seeing if you need to adjust the heat, or reviewing graphs and analytics of your best and past cooks. You’ll even get alerts on your phone when your meal is done cooking or if the temperature drops too low.

EGGspander Kit

Big Green Egg accessories, EGGspander five piece kit
Big Green Egg

The five-piece EGGspander Kit includes everything you need to get the most out of your Big Green Egg. It includes a convEGGtor basket, multi-tier cooking racks, two stainless half grids, and a direct “Cowboy Style” lower rack. You can easily place the racks where you want and get the perfect cook every time. They’re easy to clean when you’re all done, too.

Check Price

Pizza and Baking Stone

Big Green Egg accessories, pizza and baking stone in use
Big Green Egg

A pizza stone, if you don’t already know, is an oven- or grill-friendly stone that helps evenly cook pizza, bread, and other dough-based foods. The ceramics pull moisture from the outer surface of the dough, which makes it crispy and delicious. You can order Big Green Egg pizza stones in 12, 14, and 21-inch sizes.

Check Price

Butane Charcoal EGGniter

Big Green Egg accessories, EGGniter
Big Green Egg

You’ll need a safe way to ignite your charcoal, campfire, or wood cooks, and that’s precisely what the battery-powered and refillable Butane Charcoal EGGniter provides. It has an adjustable torch flame for precise lights, with an air-blower to help start and boost your fire.

Check Price

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Best Grill Deals: Get Your Grilling Hat on From $107
how to grill a filet mignon on gas barbecue gourmet entrecote steaks at summer party

Summertime isn't the only time for grilling and eating well. Now that summer is over this is a great time to find some of the best grill deals as the season begins to wind down. There are plenty of amazing deals right now as new grill models continue to fill retail inventories. If you love to cook and grill outside, you can’t beat a high-quality grill, and the only thing better than a new grill is a great deal on one. Read onward for more details on the best grill deals available right now.
Expert Grill 24-Inch Charcoal Grill -- $107, was $124

Why Buy

Read more
Looking for a Big Green Egg Alternative? This Model Is $299
Kamado Joe Jr. 13.5 inch Charcoal Grill in Blaze Red on a dock.

If you've bought a Green Egg grill or have been thinking of buying one but aren't quite sure if you like it, then let us present you with the Joe Jr. Portable Charcoal Grill, a great alternative from Kamado that you might enjoy. While grills are certainly expensive, we think you'll appreciate this one, especially given the deal from Walmart bringing it down to $299 from $500, which is over a whopping $200 in savings and almost half off.

For starters, one big thing that sets the Joe Jr. apart from Green Egg is that the internal cooking space of Joe Jr. is bigger, with an internal cooking temperature of 13.5 inches. This makes it perfect for larger families of more than three or four people, compared to the Green Egg, which is probably best served for two people or so. Also, one big advantage of the Joe Jr. is that it essentially comes completely preassembled. You only need to take off some plastic wrapping, and you're ready to cook, whereas the Green Egg does require some assembly, albeit minimal.

Read more
Best Gas Grill Deals: Get Grilling From $174 Today
Young man grilling on patio with friends during a party.

It’s the time of year for outdoor gatherings, and whether yours take place on the patio or in the back yard, one of the best gas grills makes a great catalyst for coming together. There are a lot of great deals on gas grills taking place right now, making it a good time to impress your social circle by taking on some of the best grill recipes, or even learning to how to grill the steak of your dreams. If you love to grill and gather outside, you can’t beat a high-quality gas grill, and the only thing better than a new grill is a great deal on one. We’ve tracked down today’s best gas grill deals, so read onward for more details.
Today’s Best Gas Grill Deals

Expert Grill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill —
$174, was $197

Read more