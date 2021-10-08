If you’re looking to equip your kitchen with the latest and greatest air fryer oven, you’re not the only one. Air fryers of all shapes and sizes are hot-ticket items right now and probably will be well into the future. Air fryers first became popular to help people enjoy fried foods while cutting out some of the fat. As air fryers grow in popularity, shopping for the best air fryer depends on the type of food, space, and features you prefer such as an air fryer oven vs basket.

Air fryer ovens are easy to use, and many come with pre-programmed functions that allow you to cook almost anything with a push of a button. They also let you customize your cooking options if you already know your way around an air fryer. The capacity of air fryer ovens can vary but are usually much larger than your standard basket air fryer. There are very few basket air fryers that can accommodate cooking a whole chicken or roast. Still, most air fryer ovens can handle that task with no problems.

If you’re in the market for an air fryer oven, here are the best ones to buy in 2021. And check out our best air fryer recipes that show you how to cook gourmet meals you didn’t think possible.

Best Overall: Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer

The Instant Vortex Plus isn’t the largest on the market, but it is the highest-rated. With over twenty thousand reviews on Amazon and still coming in at four and a half stars, it’s safe to say you won’t be disappointed. This air fryer oven is compact yet still big enough to rotisserie a chicken. It comes with a rotisserie spit and fetch tool, a rotisserie basket, two cooking trays, and a drip pan. The rotisserie basket is a nice feature that lets you forgo the cooking trays and fry up a big batch of fries, brussels sprouts, or similar items. At just over $100, this air fryer is also very affordable.

Runner-Up: Cuisinart Airfryer/Convection Toaster Oven

Cuisinart is known for its quality, small kitchen appliances. We loved this air fryer oven for a few reasons; first being its simple design. It is one of the few air fryers nowadays that doesn’t come with many pre-programmed cooking settings. If you’re used to oven cooking, this is a huge plus. Also, we like how this is large but not overbearing on your countertop. It’s not much bigger than your standard toaster oven but can do much more. Finally, it looks great on the countertop. Coming in five different colorways, you can find one to match your kitchen color scheme.

Best Budget: Ultrean Air Fryer Oven

This 12.5-quart air fryer oven from Ultrean is highly rated, stylish, and affordable. This model comes with all the same accessories as the Instant Vortex. It also has the same basic design and functionality. If you’re looking for a budget version of a great machine, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Best Large Capacity: Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro

This beast of an air fryer oven from Breville is almost the same price as some standard ovens, yet so much cooler. With the Breville coming with 13 cooking functions and the ability to cook a 14-pound turkey in half the time, your regular oven will undoubtedly be playing second fiddle in the kitchen. It can also fit a 5-quart Dutch oven and a 12-inch pizza. It comes equipped with a 13-inch pizza pan, two oven racks, a 9 x 13-inch broil rack, an enamel roasting pan, and a mesh basket.

Best Compact: Cuisinart AFR-25 Air Fryer

Suppose you’re working with limited countertop space. In that case, whether you’re in an RV or an NYC apartment, this compact air fryer oven from Cuisinart will still let you air fry with ease. This sleek and stylish air fryer oven is also simple to use with its two-dial control panel. It has up to a 2.5-pound capacity, perfect for one or two people.

Most Versatile: Kalorik Maxx Air Fryer

Besides the many accessories that come with this air fryer oven, two things make this model stand out among the rest. The first is its grill grate and smokeless sear technology. You can char up delicious juicy steaks while air frying fries at the same time. The other feature that makes this air fryer oven unique is its dual, side-opening doors. These give you clearer access to the bottom of the cooking chamber, which is excellent for cooking and cleaning.

Most Innovative: Ninja SP101 Foodi Counter-top Convection Oven

It’s all about surface area with the Ninja Foodie SP101. At first glance, it may not seem like it has much capacity, but this thoughtfully designed appliance can cook a 13-inch pizza or 6 (8-oz) chicken breasts. Perhaps even more impressive is its fold-up design that gives you extra room if you want to store it on the countertop or in the cabinet. Finally, its accessible back panel allows for easy cleaning.

Other Air Fryer Ovens We Love

Calphalon Performance Air Fry Convection Oven

This air fryer oven is very similar to our runner-up Cuisinart pick. The difference is that this model combines the look and function of a toaster oven with the digital functionality of other models. It has eleven pre-programmed cooking options and a unique quartz heat technology that provides 40% more even heat than traditional tube heating elements.

GoWise USA Vibe 11.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven

The GoWise Vibe air fryer oven has straightforward digital controls that provide eight pre-set cooking functions. If you’re looking for an air fryer oven that gives you a little inspiration to come up with new dishes, the Vibe comes with a 50-recipe cookbook.

Best Oven Air Fryer FAQ

What Should I Look for in an Air Fryer Toaster Oven?

Size: Air fryer toaster ovens can get to be behemoths in size. Make sure that you have enough room under cabinets and on your countertop to fit them, as well as enough kitchen storage space if you plan on tucking them away when not in use. Air fryer toaster ovens are great for quickly cooking up large portions, but you’ll want to make sure you have the space first.

Functionality: If you’re looking to replace your old toaster oven with a new air fryer toaster oven, there’s one main cooking function you should make sure it has: Toast. It might be hard to believe, but even with all of the pre-programmed functions air fryer ovens come with, not all have the toast function. If there is one that you really have your eye on but it doesn’t come with the toast function, most all come with the broil function. You can utilize the broil function to get a level of toast on your food, but if you want it on both sides you’ll have to flip it yourself.

Do Air Fryer Ovens Consume a Lot of Electricity?

Air fryers in general don’t draw very much wattage/energy at all and are considered energy-efficient appliances. Because they are larger in size, air fryer ovens will draw slightly more energy than a standard basket air fryer. Still, it won’t be a burden on your electric bill.

