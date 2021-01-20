The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You don’t have to be a chef to make a mean batch of spaghetti. Frankly, you just need a great spaghetti sauce recipe, and know how to cook pasta the right way.

The red stuff comes in many shapes and sizes at your local grocer or online retailer of choice. A collective love for Italian cuisine means we are practically inundated by spaghetti sauce at the store. Some sauces are worth their weight in gold. Others, not so much.

What’s fact is that you don’t need to suffer through a sauce that has about as much soul as a ketchup packet. Instead, up your at-home pasta game with one of these great options.

Lucini Rustic Tomato Basil

This batch of organic sauce is a tidy mix of herbs, tomatoes, and spices. The basil pops and enlivens the whole thing, which is made in Italy and given some savory-ness via sea salt.

Thrive Market Marinara

Thrive’s marinara is made from Italian tomatoes grown sustainably neat Mt. Vesuvius. It’s full-bodied and nourishing, excellent in a wide range of Italian dishes.

Alessio’s

This sauce tastes like an old family recipe. It’s relatively low in sodium and fat without sacrificing any flavor. Try it with meatballs, whether you make them with pork and beef or a plant-based substitute.

Williams Sonoma Organic Tomato Basil

This sauce from Williams Sonoma seemingly spent a long time on the stove. The flavors meld nicely, bound together by olive oil and a reasonable amount of garlic.

Niasca Portofino

Straight outta Italy, this jarred gem is a favorite among specialty retailers and pasta shops. One taste and you’ll see why as it’s radiant with bright and savory flavors.

Rao’s Marinara

Rao’s marinara has a bit more depth thanks to the addition of some oregano, black pepper, onion, and garlic. It’s great as is or as a base should you feel like doctoring it up with olives, capers, or some balsamic.

Michaels of Brooklyn

Made with fresh parsley and a tasty spice bill, this sauce is built around imported tomatoes from Italy. The brand is an offshoot of the iconic Italian eatery that launched back in 1964.

Stonewall Kitchen

This is one of many great sauces by Stonewall Kitchen (and if you’re feeling saucy and want additions like truffles, snoop around). This one is a people pleaser, sure to elevate your spaghetti and fit with a lovely roasted garlic flavor.

Casarecci di Calabria

Another authentic sauce from the Old Country, the Casarecci di Calabria has the perfect amount of acid, which is offset beautifully by spicy Calabrian chili pepper. It’s absolute comfort food, Tuscan style.

Lidia’s Garden Style

Lidia’s version is jam packed with garden veggies like zucchini, bell peppers, carrots, and more. It’s a great way to keep things vegetarian while holding on to that homemade flavor.

Trader Joe’s

This sturdy sauce from TJ’s boasts a thick texture and a pleasant kick of spice. As the store suggests, it’s great with traditional pasta but can also be used in a number of tomato-centric dishes, any meal of the day.

