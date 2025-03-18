The best steak seasoning for any cut

Table of Contents Table of Contents Essential ingredients for the perfect steak seasoning Herbs and spices that pair well with steak How to apply seasoning for maximum flavor Store-bought vs. Homemade: Which is better? Versatile uses for steak seasoning Extra tip: The butter finish Experimenting with regional steak seasonings Crack, sizzle, pop

I love, love, love a perfectly seasoned steak. For grilling, pan-searing, or broiling, the right seasoning blend improves the beef’s natural flavors without overpowering them. The real question here is what exactly makes a great steak seasoning. And, should you go for a store-bought blend or mix your own at home?

These are the questions the people want to know, and while my go-to is something along the lines of salt, pepper, garlic powder, and chili pepper flakes, I have tried a plethora of other mixes as well. The best steak seasoning to some degree depends on the person eating the steak, but there are some standard seasonings that will get the job no matter who you are.

Let’s talk about the best ingredients for steak seasoning, how to apply them for the most impact, and a few seasoned veteran tips to take your steak from good to legendary.

Essential ingredients for the perfect steak seasoning

At its core, a great steak seasoning relies on a balance of salt, spices, and aromatics. Here are the essentials according to Michael Senich, Executive Chef at Longhorn Steakhouse:

Salt is the single most important ingredient. It draws out moisture, helping to create a delicious crust when seared. Use kosher salt or flaky sea salt for the best texture.

Freshly cracked black pepper adds depth and a bit of heat. Pre-ground pepper loses its potency quickly, so grind it fresh for maximum flavor. Garlic Powder is a must-have for a subtle, savory boost. Garlic powder works better than fresh garlic since it won’t burn as easily at high heat.

Onion Powder complements the garlic and adds another layer of umami. Smoked or sweet paprika adds warmth and a hint of color to your steak’s crust. Smoked paprika gives a richer, barbecue-like flavor.

Bonus spices for a more nuanced flavor

If you want to take your seasoning up a notch, try adding:

Steak Marinade: You can combine various spices in a plastic bag and add your preferred liquid (soy sauce, for example) if you’re looking for a way to infuse your steak with a flavor-packed marinade.

Cayenne or chili powder: For those who love a little heat.

Mustard powder: Brings out the meat’s natural umami.

Brown sugar: Helps caramelization for a slightly sweet and savory crust.

International spices and pastes: Jerk seasoning, harissa, and Greek table seasoning are all exotic options that could really add a nice depth of flavor to your steak if you know how to use them correctly.

Herbs and spices that pair well with steak

Even though a simple salt and pepper combo works beautifully, adding fresh or dried herbs can create an entirely new depth of flavor. Here are some great options:

Thyme: Pairs well with beef and enhances natural meaty flavors.

Rosemary: A bold, earthy herb that adds fragrance and depth. Fresh rosemary can be infused into butter for a finishing touch.

Oregano: Works great in Mediterranean or Italian-inspired seasonings.

Coriander: Adds a subtle citrusy note that brightens up the steak.

Experimenting with herbs can help you craft a custom steak seasoning blend that matches your preferred taste.

How to apply seasoning for maximum flavor

Getting a great steak is just as much about how you season it as what you use to get those flavors.

Steak is thick and needs a good amount of seasoning to penetrate. Let it rest after seasoning because allowing your steak to sit for 30-45 minutes before cooking helps the salt absorb into the meat, which leads to better flavor and tenderness. A drizzle of olive oil before seasoning helps the spices stick and promotes a nice crust when you go to sear that juicy steak. Many people focus on the top and bottom but forget to season the sides/edges. Make sure every inch gets covered.

Store-bought vs. Homemade: Which is better?

When it comes to steak seasoning, should you grab a bottle from the store or mix your own?

Store-bought seasoning

Pros:

Convenient and saves time.

Pre-mixed for consistency.

Often includes anti-caking agents, so it stores well.

Cons:

Can contain fillers or excessive sodium.

Might not be as fresh or flavorful as homemade blends.

Homemade seasoning

Pros:

Fresh, customizable, and free of additives.

Lets you control salt levels and spice balance.

Can be made in bulk and stored for later use.

Cons:

Requires a few extra minutes to mix ingredients.

Might take trial and error to find your ideal blend.

If you love experimenting with flavors, homemade seasoning is the way to go. But if you’re looking for a quick fix, store-bought blends can still do the job.

Versatile uses for steak seasoning

Steak seasoning isn’t just for steak; it can enhance a variety of other dishes. Keeping a good steak seasoning blend on hand makes it easy to upgrade your cooking across the board. Try it on:

Chicken: Sprinkle on grilled or roasted chicken for extra depth.

Vegetables: Toss with roasted potatoes, mushrooms, or grilled asparagus.

Seafood: A lighter blend (minus the heavy spices) works well with shrimp or salmon.

Burgers: Mix into ground beef for an ultra-flavorful patty.

Extra tip: The butter finish

One of the best-kept secrets in steak seasoning isn’t a spice—it’s butter.

It works because butter brings out flavors, adds richness, and creates a glossy finish. After cooking, add a pat of butter to the steak while it rests. You can even mix in minced garlic, rosemary, or a splash of Worcestershire sauce for extra depth. Try blue cheese butter, garlic herb butter, or spicy compound butter for unique twists.

Butter isn’t essential, but it’s a next-level finishing move that many steakhouses swear by.

Experimenting with regional steak seasonings

If you’re feeling adventurous, take inspiration from global flavors to season your steak:

Argentinian chimichurri: A mix of garlic, parsley, oregano, red pepper flakes, and olive oil.

Texas-style dry rub: Bold flavors with smoked paprika, chili powder, and brown sugar.

French bistro style: Black pepper, sea salt, and herbes de Provence.

Asian-inspired marinade: Soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and sesame oil.

Trying different seasonings keeps things exciting and brings out new dimensions in steak.

Crack, sizzle, pop

Some people prefer just a basic salt and pepper seasoning that lets the meat really shine. Others like to go all out and grab everything in the cabinet but the kitchen sink; creativity is the name of the game. It doesn’t really matter because however you like your steak, is how you like YOUR steak. Have at it!

There are a lot of tried and true seasoning mixes that really do a great job of enhancing the beef … some simple, some exotic, all equally delicious.