How to sear a steak: Achieving that perfect crust

Table of Contents Table of Contents The science of searing (beyond the Maillard reaction) What to do before you sear How to sear a steak: The process Common mistakes to avoid What’s reverse searing? Customizable flavors Different cuts, different techniques

If you’re worth your salt as a chef, you’ve got to know how to sear a steak. It’s like a rite of passage, and you can’t really call yourself even a decent home cook if you don’t have this skill in your arsenal. It might seem fairly straightforward, but achieving that perfect golden crust may be easier said than done if you overlook some of the smaller factors that go into searing.

Over the years, I’ve experimented with everything from cast iron to infrared tools, and I’ve learned that the devil is in the details. It comes down to aspects like whether you’re working with a ribeye or a skirt steak, what flavors you’re trying to achieve, and what thickness you’re working with … all of that matters.

Recommended Videos

Understanding the right techniques transforms a basic sear into something mouthwatering. Let’s get into the science, the preparation, and the expert tips to ensure you sear your steak to perfection.

The science of searing (beyond the Maillard reaction)

The overwhelming assumption is that searing a steak is as simple as turning the heat up high and throwing the meat onto the pan—but there’s more to it than just that. You’re trying to create a flavorful crust through a chemical process called the Maillard reaction. When amino acids and sugars in the meat meet intense heat, they transform into a rich, caramelized crust.

But here’s the kicker: moisture on the surface of your steak can sabotage this process. The fat content also plays a big role, as fattier cuts like ribeye develop a more luscious crust compared to leaner cuts.

What to do before you sear

To be honest, an immaculate sear requires you to start your work before you even turn the heat on. Piggybacking off of the previous point, the prep work begins when you start with dry brining; season your steak with salt 1-2 hours before cooking. Doing so draws out moisture and reabsorbs it, which will improve the flavor and help the surface dry for a better crust.

For even better results, air-dry your steak by leaving it uncovered in the fridge overnight. This step ensures the steak is completely dry and primes it for a golden sear. It’s a small but essential trick that gives you a head start.

Choosing the right cut

It’s important to know that every steak won’t give you the same sear. Thicker cuts, like ribeye, New York strip, and filet mignon, are ideal because they allow you to achieve a beautiful crust without overcooking the inside.

You’re going to want to go for steaks that are at least 1 to 1.5 inches thick. Leaner cuts, like sirloin, can also work, but they may require extra care to prevent overcooking. Whatever you choose, the right cut is your first step toward success.

Preparing the steak

Bring to room temperature: Remove the steak from the fridge about 30-60 minutes before cooking if you want it to cook evenly.

Remove the steak from the fridge about 30-60 minutes before cooking if you want it to cook evenly. Dry the surface: Pat the steak dry with paper towels because moisture prevents a proper sear.

Pat the steak dry with paper towels because moisture prevents a proper sear. Season generously: Just before cooking, season the steak with kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper. It’ll really bring out the natural flavors and help create a flavorful crust.

***The reason that you want to bring the steak to room temperature is because it gives it a chance to warm up a bit before hitting the pan. If it’s straight out of the fridge, the outside will cook way faster than the inside, leaving you with a crusty outside and a raw middle.

Selecting your equipment

A cast-iron skillet is the gold standard for searing steaks. It holds heat evenly and delivers a high temperature necessary for a perfect crust. Alternatively, a heavy-bottomed stainless steel pan can also work. Steer clear of nonstick pans because they can’t handle the high heat required for searing.

Choosing the best cooking fat

For searing, you need an oil with a high smoke point, like avocado oil, canola oil, or vegetable oil. Butter alone will burn at high temperatures, so consider adding it later in the process for flavor rather than as the primary cooking fat.

How to sear a steak: The process

Heat the pan: Preheat your skillet over high heat until it’s smoking slightly. That way, your steak will sear immediately upon contact. Place the steak: Lay the steak in the pan gently and let it cook without moving for 2-3 minutes so a crust can form. Flip and sear again: Use tongs to flip the steak and sear the other side for another 2-3 minutes. Optional edges: If your steak has a thick layer of fat, use tongs to sear the edges for 30 seconds to a minute.

Basting with butter and aromatics (optional)

In the last minute of cooking, add a pat of butter, crushed garlic cloves, and fresh herbs like thyme or rosemary to the pan. Tilt the skillet and use a spoon to baste the steak with the melted butter. This step infuses the meat with extra flavor. Once you have it this way, there really is no going back; you’ve been warned of the addictive properties.

Determining doneness

Use an instant-read thermometer for precision:

Rare : 120-125 degrees Fahrenheit

: 120-125 degrees Fahrenheit Medium-Rare : 130-135degrees Fahrenheit

: 130-135degrees Fahrenheit Medium : 140-145 degrees Fahrenheit

: 140-145 degrees Fahrenheit Well-Done: 160 degrees Fahrenheit+

If you don’t have a thermometer on hand, you can use the finger test to check the firmness of the steak, but a thermometer is still the most reliable method. The USDA recommends 145°F as an internal temperature to lessen the occurrence of foodborne illness. Of course, people cook their steaks at lower temperatures for flavor and textural reasons, and in those cases, should exercise caution.

Restaurants and home cooks can try to get around this risk by selecting high-quality meat, practicing proper food handling, and ensuring the outer surface of the steak is well-seared. Since bacteria primarily live on the surface of intact cuts of meat, thoroughly searing the outside can significantly reduce the risk.

Resting the steak

Once the steak is cooked to your desired doneness, transfer it to a plate or cutting board and let it rest for 5-10 minutes. This step is very important because it allows the juices to redistribute, giving you a moist and tender steak.

Serving suggestions

Take your steak to the next level with creative add-ons:

Compound butters: Garlic herb or blue cheese butter is a classic choice.

Garlic herb or blue cheese butter is a classic choice. Sauces: Béarnaise, chimichurri, or a simple red wine reduction work beautifully.

Béarnaise, chimichurri, or a simple red wine reduction work beautifully. Side dishes: Pair your steak with roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, or a crisp salad.

Common mistakes to avoid

Overcrowding the pan: This reduces the pan’s heat and prevents proper searing. You’re better off cooking the steaks one at a time if need be.

This reduces the pan’s heat and prevents proper searing. You’re better off cooking the steaks one at a time if need be. Skipping preheating: A cold pan will result in an uneven sear.

A cold pan will result in an uneven sear. Cutting too soon: Slicing into the steak immediately after cooking causes juices to escape.

What’s reverse searing?

For thick cuts, the reverse sear method is a solid option. Start by cooking the steak in a low oven (around 250°F) until it reaches an internal temperature of 110-115°F. Then, sear it in a hot skillet for 1-2 minutes per side.

Customizable flavors

There’s a lot you can do to get creative with your flavors. Before searing, rub your steak with coffee grounds (yes, coffee grounds) or smoked paprika to give optimal caramelization and add depth. Infused oils, like garlic or rosemary, can really make a big difference if you’re looking for a super-rich bite.

For a simple umami vibe, you can try brushing the steak with soy sauce right before it hits the heat. You could even brush the steak with Dijon mustard before you cook it, which will add a tangy, slightly spicy layer of flavor. When you sear the steak this way, the sugars in the mustard caramelize, so you’re really in a for a treat. These tweaks are easy to incorporate and let you customize the flavor profile to your liking.

Different cuts, different techniques

There are a few crucial steps to remember when it comes to the perfect process of how to sear a steak, but more important than anything is starting off on the right foot. Knowing the type of steak you’re working with and the appropriate technique for that steak is huge.

You can’t do the same thing for every type of steak.

As a quick recap, thick cuts like ribeye benefit from a longer sear to develop a deep crust, and thinner cuts like skirt steak or bavette require quick, high-heat searing to prevent overcooking.

For these less common cuts, marinating them briefly beforehand adds flavor while keeping the meat tender. Adjusting your technique to the specific cut ensures you achieve the best results every time. Then you can worry about all the other stuff like infused butters and smoked paprika!