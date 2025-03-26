The best steaks to cook sous vide for perfect doneness every time

Table of Contents Table of Contents The importance of thickness and marbling The best cuts for sous vide cooking Steaks that benefit from long sous vide cooking Steaks to avoid for sous vide The perfect steak starts with the right cut

Sous vide cooking has taken the guesswork out of making steak. Though I have learned how to make steak over the years, it doesn’t mean that I’m not going to use a cheat sheet if it makes the process smoother. I enjoy being able to make a meal without worrying about an overcooked exterior with a raw center or a steak that’s tough and dry. We all know that no matter how nice your family and friends are, you’re going to get judged if you mess up the steak meal!

With sous vide, you can achieve perfect doneness every time, but the method is only as good as the steak you choose. Not every cut benefits equally from the slow, controlled water bath. Some steaks emerge from sous vide cooking ultra-tender and full of flavor, while others may not deliver the same mouthwatering results. The secret to getting it right starts at the butcher counter. So, what is the best steak to sous vide in the first place? Let’s get into it.

Recommended Videos

The importance of thickness and marbling

When selecting a steak for sous vide, thickness really is important. A thin steak will cook through too quickly and won’t fully benefit from the slow, gentle cooking process. For the best results, you’ll want to choose a steak that’s at least one and a half to two inches thick. This gives you the best chance at even cooking and allows for perfect harmony between tenderness and texture.

Fat content is another crucial factor. Well-marbled steaks, which are those with thin streaks of fat running through the meat, become incredibly juicy when cooked sous vide. The fat melts slowly during the long cooking process, so your steak drinks up all that richness and depth of flavor. That’s not to say that you can’t use a leaner cut, because you absolutely can, but they may lack that satisfying, buttery texture that makes steak so irresistible.

The best cuts for sous vide cooking

Among the many steak cuts available, some shine in a sous vide bath and other options are going to kind of fall flat. The best steaks to sous vide all shine in their own way, so I’ve taken the time to highlight them so you know what you’re in for when you go to make your choice. If you’re more of a visual learner, Gustavo Tosta, also known as Guga from the popular YouTube channels (over 9 million subscribers combined!), Guga Foods, Guga, and Sous Vide Everything has a simple video that offers tips on how long you should sous vide your steak.

Ribeye: The flavor bomb

The ribeye is probably my personal favorite because it boasts a rich, beefy taste. It’s an excellent choice for sous vide and it comes with generous marbling, so the ribeye remains incredibly juicy and flavorful when cooked at a controlled temperature. The fat renders down beautifully, ensuring that every bite is tender and packed with flavor. Ribeye steaks are best cooked sous vide at around 130°F for one to two hours, followed by a quick sear to develop that crispy signature crust.

Filet mignon: The softest, most tender steak

Filet mignon is famous for its uber-tender texture, and sous vide takes it up a notch. Since this cut is naturally lean, it can dry out easily when cooked with traditional methods, but sous vide keeps it perfectly juicy. Cooking it at 130°F for about an hour results in a steak that’s soft like butter. However, because filet lacks significant marbling, adding an additional element like basting it in butter with fresh herbs and garlic during the final sear helps elevate its flavor.

New York strip: A balanced choice

The New York strip steak offers a happy medium between the intense marbling of ribeye and the delicate texture of filet mignon. It has enough fat to remain juicy without being overly rich. Sous vide enhances its natural beefy flavor, so it comes out perfectly tender every time. Cooking it at 130-135°F for an hour and a half produces a steak with a firm but still tender bite. After sous vide, a good sear in a cast-iron skillet locks in all the juices while creating a lovely outer crust.

Steaks that benefit from long sous vide cooking

Every steak doesn’t start out tender, but some tougher cuts can be completely transformed through sous vide. When cooked at a precise temperature for an extended period, these cuts break down into something surprisingly juicy and delicious.

Chuck steak: A budget-friendly favorite

Take the chuck steak, for example; it’s known for being tough, but when cooked sous vide, it becomes tender enough to rival pricier cuts. It’s a bit different from the ribeye or filet mignon, which only need an hour or two, as chuck steak benefits from a 24-hour sous vide bath at 131°F. This slow process breaks down the connective tissues while preserving the meat’s deep, beefy flavor. After a long cook, a high-heat sear gives makes it taste like a much more expensive cut.

Hanger steak: Am underrated gem

Hanger steak is a flavorful cut that often gets overlooked. It’s naturally more tender than chuck, but it still benefits from sous vide to ensure you get an even texture. Cooking it at 130°F for an hour and a half results in a juicy steak that retains its bold, meaty character. Because hanger steak has a looser muscle structure, it absorbs marinades well, which makes it a great option for experimenting with different seasonings before cooking.

Steaks to avoid for sous vide

Sous vide does work wonders for many cuts, but truthfully, some don’t fare as well. Thin steaks, like skirt and flank steak, are better suited for high-heat grilling or pan-searing since they cook too quickly in a sous vide bath. Similarly, T-bone and porterhouse steaks pose a challenge because they contain two different cuts—the filet and the strip—each of which cooks at a different rate. You can eaasily end up with an uneven steak where one side is perfectly done while the other is slightly overcooked or undercooked.

The perfect steak starts with the right cut

Choosing the best steak for sous vide comes down to personal preference, but some cuts consistently deliver superior results. Ribeye is the best choice for those who want a rich, juicy steak with plenty of marbling, while filet mignon is ideal for those who prefer a tender, melt-in-your-mouth experience. New York strip offers a balance of flavor and texture, while chuck steak proves that even budget cuts can become something extraordinary with a little patience.

Sous vide cooking is all about precision and control, but the final results depend on the quality of the steak you start with. By choosing the right cut, allowing enough time for the meat to reach the perfect temperature, and finishing with a hard sear, you can achieve a steak that’s better than anything you’d get at a restaurant … or at least just as good.