Sous vide ribeye: The foolproof way to a perfect steak

If you cook steak enough, then you know the guesswork that can go into getting it to the perfect temperature. I have since expanded my skills, but I did struggle a lot in the beginning, trying to find that balance. I had to ensure my steak was juicy without being too rare for my liking, and other times, I had to be careful not to dry it out and lose all the flavor and texture in the process.

If you can relate, thankfully, the struggle of overcooked or unevenly cooked steak is a thing of the past because sous vide is about to be your new best friend. What is sous vide? If you don’t know, it’s a cooking strategy that involves a pot of water and a vacuum-sealed bag. This method of preparing a ribeye guarantees precise edge-to-edge doneness every time. No more hoping your steak comes out medium-rare — it will be medium-rare, guaranteed.

Here’s everything you need to know about making a sous vide ribeye, from seasoning to searing, plus a few extra tips to make it even better.

Prepping and seasoning your ribeye

Before your steak even touches the water bath, you’ll want to season it properly. Unlike traditional cooking, where seasoning can burn or get lost in the pan, sous vide locks in all those flavors.

You’ll need:

High-quality ribeye (1 to 1 1/2 inches thick for best results)

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Garlic powder or fresh garlic cloves (optional)

Fresh herbs like thyme or rosemary (optional)

Olive oil or butter

Don’t be afraid to use salt, but obviously, you don’t want the steak to be salty, but you should be heavy handed enough that there’s plenty of salt to enhance the meat’s natural flavors. Ground black pepper is also crucial, but some people prefer to add it after cooking to prevent bitterness. I can’t stress enough how important garlic is when seasoning your steak.

If you just absolutely hate it, then of course, don’t use it. But garlic and even some fresh herbs give your steak extra layers of flavor. You can throw them right in the sous vide bag with the steak for an aromatic boost. You’ll also need to add a touch of oil or butter to help distribute the flavors and prevent the meat from sticking inside the bag.

To bag or not to bag?

You can use a vacuum sealer for a perfect seal if you want to do the sous vide method properly, but if you don’t have a vacuum sealer, it’s no problem. Try the water displacement method instead if you find yourself needing to be resourceful. Here’s how:

Place the steak in a Ziploc bag. Slowly lower the bag into a pot of water, letting the pressure push the air out. Seal the bag right before the water reaches the top.

Choosing the right sous vide temperature and time

The beauty of sous vide is the precise temperature control. You’re not guessing when the steak is done — it’s scientifically impossible to overcook it. Here’s a temperature guide that you can reference for your ribeye.

Rare: 120-125 degrees Fahrenheit (49-52 degrees Celsius) – Soft, deep red center

120-125 degrees Fahrenheit (49-52 degrees Celsius) – Soft, deep red center Medium-rare: 129-134 degrees Fahrenheit (54-57 degrees Celsius) – The steakhouse standard

129-134 degrees Fahrenheit (54-57 degrees Celsius) – The steakhouse standard Medium: 135-144 degrees Fahrenheit (57-62 degrees Celsius) – Slightly firmer but still pink

135-144 degrees Fahrenheit (57-62 degrees Celsius) – Slightly firmer but still pink Medium-well: 145-155 degrees Fahrenheit (62-68 degrees Celsius) – Less juicy, mostly brown center

145-155 degrees Fahrenheit (62-68 degrees Celsius) – Less juicy, mostly brown center Well-done: 156 degrees Fahrenheit+ (69 degrees Celsius+) – No pink left, but still tender with sous vide

If you want an in-depth breakdown of the sous vide ribeye process, on top of expert seasoning, precise temperature control, and finishing techniques, Chef Billy Parisi recommends vacuum sealing the steak with fresh thyme and garlic, cooking it at 100 degree Fahrenheit for up to 2 hours, and finishing with a high-heat sear for the perfect crust.

How long should you cook it?

1-inch steak: 1 to 2 hours

1 1/2-inch steak: 1 1/2 to 3 hours

2-inch steak: 2 to 4 hours

Longer cooking times (up to 4 hours) break down connective tissues, making the steak even more tender. However, going beyond 4 hours can affect texture, making the steak too soft. If you’re going to purchase the correct equipment, make sure you get one of the best sous vide machines that isn’t too expensive but offers reliable performance.

Searing for that perfect crust

Sous vide gives you perfect doneness, but you still need a good sear for that crispy, caramelized crust. There’s a correct way to do it, and it varies depending on what you’re using to cook your steak in the first place.

Best searing methods

Cast-iron skillet: The classic way. Get the pan scorching hot, add high-smoke-point oil (like avocado oil), and sear for 30 to 45 seconds per side.

Grill: Crank up the heat and place the steak directly over the flames for a quick charred finish.

Torch: A butane torch can add extra browning without overcooking. Works best when combined with skillet searing.

Searing tips

Make sure your steak is dry before you go to sear it because the moisture will prevent it from browning.

Use a high-smoke-point oil (avocado, grapeseed, or canola) to avoid burning.

Baste with butter and garlic in the last few seconds to make your steak taste even better.

Rest your steak, but only a little

One of the best things about sous vide is that you don’t need to rest your steak for long. Traditional steaks need resting time to allow juices to redistribute, but since sous vide cooks the steak gently and evenly, this step is minimal. Just remember to rest for 5 minutes before slicing, and slice against the grain for optimal tenderness.

The best way to cook a ribeye

Sous vide makes it nearly impossible to mess up a ribeye. Whether you want a perfectly medium-rare steak or a fall-apart tender one, this method gives you full control over the final result. And every delicious steak deserves an equally delicious side, so be sure to pair your ribeye with some popular options like creamed spinach, crispy smashed potatoes, roasted asparagus, or garlic mashed potatoes. Grab your sous vide machine, season that steak, and enjoy restaurant-quality ribeye without leaving your kitchen.