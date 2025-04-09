 Skip to main content
How to tell if steak is bad: Simple signs to keep you safe

Is your steak still good? How to spot spoiled meat every time

By
Raw dry aged steaks
Ilia Nesolenyi / Adobe Stock

I’ve been super annoyed thinking a juicy steak was waiting for me at home, just to get there after a long day, open the package, and … it smells AWFUL. It sucks to have a special dinner ruined and to have to pivot to a new plan. For that reason, amongst others like food safety, it’s important to learn how to spot signs of spoiled steak.

Luckily, your senses are powerful tools when determining steak freshness. I’ll break down exactly how to tell if your steak has gone bad using sight, smell, and touch, along with storage tips and helpful tricks.

Rely on your senses

A woman holding a piece of diseased meat
estevesf / Shutterstock

Your senses are your biggest allies; if something doesn’t seem right, it probably isn’t. There are some basic food safety rules that every chef should know, and when to toss something out is one of them. Knowing the warning signs can help a great deal if you’re unsure of what it looks like when you steak has gone downhill.

Trust your eyes first

When it comes to determining freshness, your eyes provide the quickest clue. Steak naturally changes color slightly as it’s exposed to oxygen, but some changes spell trouble.

  • Normal color: Fresh steak should be deep red or purple, turning bright cherry red when exposed to air.
  • Warning signs: If your steak has turned significantly brown, greenish, or even gray, it’s likely no longer safe to eat. Large areas of discoloration often indicate bacterial growth or spoilage.

It’s okay if your steak darkens slightly around the edges; this is normal oxidation. But, widespread discoloration means it’s time to toss it out. When in doubt, play it safe and don’t risk it.

The smell test works wonders

After visually inspecting the steak, the smell test is your next reliable defense. Fresh steak has virtually no odor other than a mild, clean, beefy scent.

  • Normal smell: Mild, fresh, and neutral—maybe slightly iron-like.
  • Warning signs: Strong odors, sour or ammonia-like smells, or a scent resembling rotten eggs indicate spoilage.

If the steak doesn’t smell quite right, trust your instincts. It’s better to miss out on a meal than to risk getting sick. And remember, if the smell is questionable at all, that’s reason enough to avoid it.

The feel factor

The texture of your steak provides another powerful indicator. Fresh steak should feel slightly moist but firm, never slimy or sticky.

  • Normal texture: Firm to the touch, slightly moist, but clean feeling.
  • Warning signs: A slimy, sticky, or overly tacky surface is a telltale sign that bacteria have started to multiply.

Always wash your hands thoroughly after touching potentially spoiled meat. Remember, harmful bacteria aren’t always visible, so don’t take chances with steak that feels off.

Check the expiration date (But don’t rely on it too heavily)

Woman adjusting her glasses and checking the date on a piece of meat
SeventyFour / Shutterstock

Expiration dates are helpful, but they aren’t foolproof. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration states that the “Use-by” dates provided by manufacturers suggest optimal freshness, not a guarantee of safety.

  • Always check labels: Look for “sell-by,” “use-by,” or “best-by” dates when purchasing steak.
  • Understand the timeline: Typically, fresh steak should be cooked or frozen within 3 to 5 days of purchase.

If stored properly, steak may remain good past its expiration date, but always perform the other freshness tests before consuming. Dates help guide decisions but always rely on your senses first.

Proper storage practices are your first line of defense

Colorful plastic containers stacked up
patpitchaya / Shutterstock

The best way to avoid the heartbreak of spoiled steak is proper storage. Steak spoils fastest when mishandled, so follow these tips to optimize freshness. First, refrigerate your steak immediately. Always store it in the fridge (below 40°F) right after buying. Also, keep the steak in airtight packaging to limit oxygen exposure and bacteria growth. If you cook it, you need to ensure that you store and reheat the leftovers appropriately to avoid it going bad.

If you’re not going to be cooking it within a few days, take note of how long your food lasts if you freeze it. Freezing steak (wrapped tightly to avoid freezer burn) can extend freshness for up to 6 months. And never refreeze raw steak; if your steak thaws out completely, cook it promptly and don’t refreeze. Proper storage sets the foundation for safe, tasty steak dinners and reduces the risk of spoilage significantly.

What happens if you accidentally eat bad steak?

A man in white sweater touching his aching stomach
Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

Even careful cooks make mistakes. So, what if you accidentally ate spoiled steak?

Understanding the symptoms can help you act quickly:

  • Common symptoms: Nausea, stomach cramps, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, or dizziness.
  • Response: If symptoms are mild, stay hydrated and rest. If symptoms become severe, seek medical attention promptly.
  • Duration: Symptoms typically appear within hours to a day after consumption and usually clear up in a few days.

Knowing what to expect can ease worries, but you should always consult a doctor if you’re concerned or experiencing serious symptoms.

Quick tricks help you remember

Ribeye steaks, raw
ReinhardThrainer / Pixabay

Here’s a handy way to recall the most important freshness indicators:

  • C for color: Deep red is fresh; green, gray, or significant brown discoloration means trouble.
  • S for smell: Mild or neutral is good; pungent, sour, or rotten odors are a no-go.
  • T for touch: Firm and moist is safe; slimy or sticky is spoiled.

When in doubt, throw it out

couple throwing away raw meat in kitchen at home, vegan lifestyle concept
LightField Studios / Shutterstock

Knowing how to identify spoiled steak doesn’t come down to the taste because you need to do your work before then. You need to pick up on the signs that the meat has gone bad before you consume it for the sake of your health and food safety. By relying on your senses and storing steak correctly, you significantly reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses. It’s always safer (and wiser) to toss questionable meat than to risk getting sick.

Creshonda Smith
Creshonda Smith
Creshonda Smith is a seasoned writer and editor with over 10 years of experience creating compelling content across…
