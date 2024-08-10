Eat your steak dinner without the guilt with these healthy sides

A hearty steak dinner is one that we personally never get tired of. Not only is a steak dinner a great choice when you’re feeling something savory and filling for yourself, but it’s also an excellent option to impress guests who come over for dinner. While planning the steak part of a dinner is fairly straightforward, every good home chef knows the side dishes paired with steak can make or break a meal. Traditional steak sides like buttered corn or mashed potatoes will surely remind you of mama’s cooking, but they also are starchy and heavy. Instead, consider these 5 fresh takes on sides for steak dinners that offer a healthier, lighter twist.

Cauliflower rice

Instead of pairing rice or potatoes with your steak dinner, cauliflower rice serves as a great substitute with a healthier twist. Cauliflower rice has a mild, versatile flavor, which means you can flavor it dozens of different ways as a delicious side. Not to mention, it’s lower in carbs and calories than traditional rice. You can buy fresh cauliflower and grate it yourself, or if you’re in a rush, opt for pre-riced cauliflower or frozen riced cauliflower.

In terms of seasoning, there are a ton of options depending on your taste preferences. We love this garlic and herb-flavored rice but you can also go with an Asian-inspired cauliflower fried rice which would pair great with a teriyaki-style steak. Cauliflower rice makes the perfect healthy side for steak dinner because it is high in fiber to keep you full and also contains significant levels of Vitamin K, Vitamin C, and folate.

Sliced zucchini

Are you looking for something green to add color to your steak dinner plate? Sliced zucchini is easy to make and can be roasted or baked as the perfect dinner side. Simply grab a fresh zucchini and slice it into one-inch-thick rounds. From here, you can simply add some olive oil, seasonings, and parmesan cheese to flavor your zucchini and pop it in the oven or the air fryer. This simple roasted zucchini recipe never fails.

Not only is zucchini a delicious vegetable option to pair with a steak dinner, but it is also jam-packed with tons of great nutrients. Zucchini contains high levels of antioxidants known as zeaxanthin and leutin. These are both responsible for helping to strengthen your bones. Zucchini also has high levels of magnesium and Vitamin K.

Roasted brussels sprouts

Another green veggie that pairs well with steak of any type is Brussels sprouts. Like cauliflower rice, there’s a ton you can do to dress up brussels sprouts, such as bacon and maple brussels sprouts or lemon and butter brussels sprouts. These easy veggies can be made on the pan, in the oven, or in the air fryer — however you prefer. Brussels sprouts are a great choice if you want to add color to your plate and a bit of a crunch, which you can’t get with cauliflower rice as a steak side.

Brussels sprouts contain lots of healthy nutrients, such as hearty levels of Vitamin K and Vitamin C. They also contain compounds known as glucosinolates, which could potentially fight against cancer. Additionally, the high levels of sulphur found in brussels sprouts also work to promote a healthy gut environment.

Quinoa

If you want a grain-type side for your steak dinner, quinoa is a healthier choice than mashed potatoes. Quinoa can be paired with steak on its own or as a secondary side with a vegetable like Brussels sprouts or zucchini. This grain is known as a superfood thanks to its high levels of vitamins and minerals. Just one cup of cooked quinoa contains over 50% of your daily value of manganese, as well as 30% of magnesium and 28% of phosphorous.

Quinoa is typically prepared in a pot on the stove, as you would with traditional rice. These easy ways to flavor quinoa are a great place to start if you’re new to seasoning quinoa, which can be enhanced with seasonings, broths, or extracts.

Roasted sweet potato

As much as we love these other healthy sides for steak, we understand the appeal of pairing traditional potatoes with a steak dinner. If you just can’t give up the idea of letting go of potatoes, opt for roasted sweet potatoes as a similar alternative. Compared to regular white potatoes, sweet potatoes are higher in fiber, contain more Vitamin A, and have a lower GI index. The lower GI index means you won’t get that same “blood sugar crash” as there is less of a “spike” in blood sugar.

Sweet potatoes can be prepared any way you’d normally eat potatoes, such as with butter and seasonings. We think roasted sweet potatoes with olive oil, salt, and pepper make the perfect savory blend to complete any steak dinner.